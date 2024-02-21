Make Milton an example

Bring it. Because unless there are real consequences here, we are never going to solve our housing crisis.

On Wednesday, state housing Secretary Ed Augustus made it official: In a letter to the town administrator, he said that Milton will be penalized for defeating a plan to allow for more multifamily housing. By failing to comply with a 2021 law requiring that rezoning, the town will lose out on state grants, and may even face a lawsuit from the Attorney General.

The 2021 law — the MBTA Communities Act — was necessary because this state’s housing shortage has reached obscene levels. We have a housing market so tight that it requires ludicrously high incomes for anybody trying to get a foothold. Our affordability crisis feeds a tragic homelessness crisis, worsens segregation, and widens inequality.

And we’re here because towns like Milton have spent decades using zoning regulations to keep newcomers out.

Some numbers, courtesy of last year’s Globe Spotlight series on the housing crisis: New builds have slowed to a glacial pace in the town of 28,000, with 93 percent of Milton’s housing stock built before 2000. The median selling price for homes there is $928,000, which requires an annual income of at least $300,000. Fully 78 percent of homes there are single family, and there are few renters, with 82 percent of homes owner-occupied. Its subsidized housing inventory sits at just 5.6 percent, with 90 percent of it reserved for seniors, which is a common trick suburbs use to look compassionate even as they avoid welcoming younger, lower-income families.

The state law requires Milton to rezone to allow for 2,461 new housing units, which may or may not get built. Town Meeting came up with a compliant plan in December, but opponents forced a referendum, and last week, 54 percent of the 9,500 voters who came out rejected it.

Unless the state puts the pressure on, Milton’s defiance will embolden others among the 177 cities and towns subject to the law to follow suit. Not that they need much encouragement. Even as the consequences of this state’s housing shortage plays out all around them, municipalities continue to resist being part of the solution. For example, late last year, Newton voters threw out of office a dedicated longtime city councilor who advocated for expanded housing construction.

Get ready for more of this cognitive dissonance. Many of these are liberal communities, proud of their progressive values, places where Black Lives Matter lawn signs sprouted up like crocuses, and where Joe Biden thrashed Donald Trump in 2020.

What gives?

“Politically liberal areas are some of the worst offenders when it comes to exclusionary zoning,” said Richard Kahlenberg, author of a book called “Excluded: How Snob Zoning, NIMBYism and Class Bias Build the Walls We Don’t See.”

The benign explanation for this is that folks in these communities are big on community input, so everybody wants a say in what gets built, which tends to slow things down.

The less benign explanation is that, while research shows people with higher levels of education have less racial and gender bias, it also shows that they tend to exhibit more class bias. Highly educated elites believe fervently in the myth of meritocracy, Kahlenberg said, and view “poverty as a condition over which people have agency,” which makes them more likely to pull up the ladder.

Changing that pattern will be a hard pill to swallow for the people of Milton and Newton. That is not to pick on those two communities, where many good and wonderful people live. Or to dismiss locals’ concerns about adding more kids to the schools, or increasing traffic.

But those who oppose efforts to expand housing in their communities undervalue the immense benefits of taking on this crisis. Everyone wins when the housing market loosens up a bit, including current homeowners. If building more apartments brings more lower-income kids into the schools, that’s a win too: Those kids are way more successful in classrooms in wealthier towns, and every kid benefits enormously from diversity of all kinds.

All of that is worth fighting for. And if Milton and the communities that will inevitably follow its example don’t see it, the state is right to do whatever it can to make them look again.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.