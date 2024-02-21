Mass. communities grapple with how to prevent ‘Zoom bombing’ of public meetings

The two callers who dialed into Worcester’s City Council meetings in recent weeks “spewed antisemitic, racist, and homophobic comments that were personally abusive epithets,” City Manager Tom Matthews said via email.

Four other communities — Marblehead, Framingham, Brookline, and Ashland — were also attacked this month, with hackers interjecting racist, sexist, and other derogatory remarks into public meetings.

Worcester officials scrambled to cut short the public comments portion of a City Council meeting this month after a speaker unleashed a hate-filled tirade over Zoom. It was the city’s second disruptive incident in three weeks.

The “city will not tolerate offensive hate speech,” Matthews said. The Worcester Police Department and city’s Department of Innovation and Technology are investigating the incidents, he said.

“These people are just a bunch of cowards” too afraid “to show their faces,” Worcester Mayor Joe Petty said in a telephone interview.

The recent spate of cyber attacks known as “Zoom bombing” can be traced to the start of the pandemic in 2020, when public meetings were forced online and speakers were allowed to participate remotely. Many communities turned to the popular video conference app Zoom.

But soon vile disruptions started, with Zoom officials vowing to improve security to keep out intruders. Improvements include creating waiting rooms and limiting participation to invited guests, the company said.

Still, public officials walk a fine line to find ways to diminish the hate without violating free speech and curtailing access to public meetings. The state Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled last year that “rude, personal and disrespectful” language in public meetings is protected free speech under the state’s constitution.

“There’s nothing illegal about what they’re doing,” Petty said. “They don’t cross the line, but they push right up to the line.”

The Massachusetts Municipal Association said it provides guidelines and webinars for communities handling conflict at public meetings but also advises that they turn to their own legal counsel for input. The Legislature has authorized remote public meetings through March 2025.

Petty said he is going to tighten the rules at the next meeting by requiring speakers who participate on Facebook to show an avatar with a real photo and those who call in to display a full phone number.

“I don’t want to curtail free speech,” Petty said. “It’s a balance.”

Later this month, Petty will meet with the Anti-Defamation League to discuss the incidents, he said.

In Ashland, intruders struck in back-to-back calls during a planning board meeting on Feb. 8, hurling derogatory, antisemitic, and homophobic slurs.

“I think what was a little bit scarier about this incident, or raised a little bit more concern, was they called two of our planning board members out by name,” Ashland Town Manager Michael Herbert said in a phone interview. “One identifies as lesbian, and another is Jewish.”

Town staff struggled to cut off the feed and mute the sound in the meeting room, Herbert said. “But unfortunately people could still hear it on Zoom,” he said.

When the town planner eventually was able to move on to the next speaker, “thinking it was a one-time incident,” the next person “just carried out the same type of tone and conversation,” Herbert said.

One speaker was male, the other female, or so it sounded, Herbert said.

Herbert said a police report was filed and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office was notified. The Ashland Police Department declined a request from the Globe to release the incident report citing an “ongoing investigation.”

A spokesperson for Ryan said the office is aware of the incident of “hateful and racist language” during a virtual public meeting in Ashland.

“Promoting hate through the use of such slurs is unacceptable and our office condemns these actions,” Ryan’s spokesperson said. “We continue to work with our municipal partners and community leaders to address these incidents.

Herbert said the town struggled with how to eliminate Zoom bombing attacks early on after youth started jumping in on meetings with sexually explicit names or images.

The town made Zoom links for public meetings a little harder to find by not publishing them on social media, Herbert said.

“We don’t want to limit or do away with public comment period, but if this continues that is something that we will have to consider,” Herbert said.

An extreme measure, Herbert said, would be moving from live comments to emailed ones.

“You don’t want a situation like this to completely alter what you’re trying to do and make you change your operations,” Herbert said. “We have consciously put together and have consciously evolved in a method that’s in line with our values.”

Marblehead officials are investigating after a caller repeatedly disrupted a Feb. 5 Board of Health meeting to the point where “we no longer could carry on with an agenda,” according to a letter posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page.

In Brookline on Feb. 7, a trio of speakers hijacked the public comment period of an online meeting of the Commission for Women for nearly three minutes with antisemitic and racist tirades, according to published reports. The speakers used pseudonyms and kept their cameras off.

“I just want to say feminism is Jewish and Jews are, you know, the children of Satan,” said one of the speakers, a woman, according to Brookline.News.

After a Framingham City Council meeting was similarly struck on Feb. 6, Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. submitted a video of the meeting to Ryan’s office, and reached out to the police chief, as well as community leaders. Ottaviani is scheduled to meet with the ADL, according to town officials.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky expressed his “profound disappointment” in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Mutual courtesy and respect is the foundation of the culture that I expect for my administration and those who interact with them,” Sisitsky said. “The words spoken ,,, were antithetical to my core beliefs and were a personal affront to EVERY person in attendance or watching this.”

People who responded to Sisitsky’s post said they were “absolutely horrified” and “absolutely sickened” by the comments and criticized the mayor and council for not interjecting and standing up “for the Jewish people of Framingham.”

One poster described what he heard as “absolutely unhinged, unacceptable, abhorrent comments.”

Another person said: “I’m in complete and utter shock. Why didn’t anyone stop this??? What is WRONG with you people??? We deserve better!”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.