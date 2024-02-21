MBTA working to replace damaged cable that caused major power outage on Green, Orange, and Blue Lines last week

A broken joint along an electricity cable caused the failure, said spokesperson Joe Pesaturo, which left thousands of commuters stuck on stalled trains and dark platforms. The cable feeds a substation that provides power to the Green, Orange, and Blue Line signals and lights, T officials said last week. The joint that failed is located underground and is only accessible by a manhole, Pesaturo said. Backup systems are providing power to the lines while the T works to replace it.

The MBTA is still working to replace the damaged section of cable that caused a widespread power outage last Thursday across three of the agency’s four subway lines during the morning rush, a spokesperson for the agency said Wednesday.

“While the exact cause of the cable joint failure is still under investigation, we have confirmed it was not related to any external factors,” Pesaturo said in a statement. “Teams continue working to uncover the specific internal factors within this cable section that led it to fail.”

The explanation contradicts earlier statements made by T leaders.

The failure happened just before 7 a.m. last Thursday, forcing the T to hold trains on the three lines for up to 30 minutes. The agency deployed hundreds of workers to direct train traffic manually until it could start getting power restored at about 9:30 a.m.

At a midday press conference last week, General Manager Phillip Eng said that the power failure occurred outside of the T’s infrastructure.

Later, general manager Phillip Eng said the 30-year-old cable was owned by the MBTA and Pesaturo clarified that its power comes from the agency’s South Boston power complex.

On Wednesday, Pesaturo said the power department has not yet removed the joint or the cable and is working to photograph and retain the faulty joint for investigation.

“We remain committed to maintaining and upgrading critical system infrastructure to provide reliable public transit services,” said Pesaturo in a statement Wednesday.

An MBTA assessment from last year found it would cost $24.5 billion to repair and replace its decrepit assets, including about $5 billion for power infrastructure. The assessment found that 76 percent of the T’s power assets needed upgrading.

Just last month, a 40-year-old electrical cable that caught fire near Downtown Crossing Station caused a similarly nightmarish morning for T commuters when much of the Red and Orange lines’ third rail lost power, bringing service through downtown Boston to a standstill. At the time, much of the Green Line was shut down for track repairs.

Unlike last month’s power failure, during last Thursday’s disruption, the T opted not to provide shuttle service for delayed commuters and instead kept trains running, albeit with major delays, using workers to direct train traffic manually.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.