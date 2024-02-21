Milton to lose out on state grants after rejecting controversial housing plan

“The law is clear — compliance with the MBTA Communities Law is mandatory,” Augustus wrote. “At this time, Milton is the only rapid transit community in Massachusetts that is not in compliance. If we do not all come together to build more housing, we will not be able to overcome our affordability crisis. We need every community to do their part.”

In a sharply worded letter to Milton Town Administrator Nicholas Milano, Edward M. Augustus Jr. said Governor Maura Healey’s administration was “deeply disappointed” that voters had rejected the plan in a referendum last week. The measure would have brought the town into compliance with a state law called the MBTA Communities Act, which requires communities served by the transit agency to zone for multifamily housing.

The state’s housing secretary on Wednesday told officials in Milton the town will begin to lose out on state grants after rejecting a rezoning measure that would have allowed more multifamily housing.

After weeks of campaigning on both sides, about 54 percent of voters chose to overturn the town’s zoning plan, despite warnings from state officials that doing so would cost them state funding.

“Milton’s current non-compliant status means the town will begin losing out on significant grant funding from the state, effective immediately,” Augustus wrote.

The town will not be eligible to receive MassWorks and HousingWorks grants, or a recent grant award for $140,800 for seawall and access improvements. The town will also be at a competitive disadvantage for 13 discretionary grants offered by the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, he wrote.

The MBTA Communities Act, signed into law in 2021, “presents a transformative opportunity for 177 communities served by the MBTA to come together to zone for multi-family housing near transit stations to help address the greatest challenge facing our state — the high cost of housing,” Augustus wrote.

Augustus said he looks forward to meeting with Milano soon, along with representatives who campaigned in support of and against the state-mandated housing plan.

“The administration is hopeful that we can work together on a new plan that will bring the town into compliance,” Augustus wrote.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.