Newton canceled February break due to the teachers strike. So far, about a third of students skipped school.

Multiple parents said in advance of the break they were going ahead with planned family vacations ; some were unable to get refunds on plane tickets and hotels, while others said they didn’t worry about missed school work since some educators told them they expected higher-than-normal absences and were likely to review material already taught. Many principals made clear to families that there wouldn’t be graded assessments or tests. But other parents said they were eager to reestablish a routine that was lost during the two-week strike, and that it was too soon to take their children back out of school.

A spokeswoman said 31.4 percent of students were absent on the first day of the former break (school was out Monday for the President’s Day holiday). Daily attendance rates are typically more than 94 percent in Newton, according to state data.

Nearly a third of Newton Public Schools students skipped school Tuesday after the district canceled February break to make up lost days after the recent teachers strike.

While the strike was underway, the School Committee on Feb. 1 decided to cancel the break. As families had only about two weeks before the vacation time was set to start to change their plans, the superintendent announced students would not be penalized for missing school. Most notably, Superintendent Anna Nolin told the committee that the canceled vacation days will not apply to the district’s high school attendance standard, which allows no more than two unexcused absences from a class each term.

Under state law, school must be in session for at least 180 days. But the teachers strike caused schools to shut down for 11 days, as the educators pushed for more parental leave and higher wages, among other things. The return-to-work agreement hammered out by the union and School Committee prohibited teachers and other staff from taking time off this week, unless they are sick or have an exceptional circumstance, such as getting married, the district said. The Globe requested the teacher attendance rates, but the district did not immediately provide the information on Wednesday.

The student attendance rate varied by grade level: 31.1 percent of elementary school students missed school, 36.5 percent of middle schoolers were absent, and 28.2 percent of high schoolers were.

As school leaders braced for high absences this week, they sent families information about how students could access their work remotely to complete it.

“While new content will happen this week, teachers will be mindful in their preparation that some students may be absent,” reads a FAQ for Newton North High School families. “Teachers will build in additional times for students who are absent to interact with the essential material when all students return.”

