No documents, no vote? N.H. lawmakers consider eliminating affidavit ballot procedure.

“The purpose of it is to eliminate the affidavit ballot procedure and basically say if you want to vote you provide the documentation,” Lynn told lawmakers Tuesday.

Representative Bob Lynn, a Windham Republican, and prime sponsor of House Bill 1569 , said it’s the same proposal he put forward last year that didn’t end up becoming law.

CONCORD, N.H. – Lawmakers are considering a bill to eliminate the state’s use of affidavits if a person lacks the documentation needed to vote, which voting rights advocates warned could have a significant impact on same-day voter registration .

In order to register to vote, voters have to prove their age, where they live, their identity, and that they are a citizen of the United States. Under current law, if a voter lacks documentation, they can sign a legally binding affidavit attesting to their age, domicile, or citizenship. A 2022 Republican-backed effort required a voter who lacks identification to mail it in to the Secretary of State within seven days of the election or have their vote thrown out. That system went into effect in 2023.

Lynn’s proposal would eliminate the affidavit option for all categories of documentation required to vote.

“If you don’t provide the documentation, you don’t vote, period, end of story,” he said, noting that people should take voting seriously, think ahead, and prepare required documentation accordingly.

Voting rights advocates argued that would be burdensome and exclude qualified voters. Elections officials said citizenship is typically the most difficult for individuals to prove, as people don’t carry a birth certificate or passport, which can be time-consuming and expensive to obtain.

“How does a married woman, for example, prove citizenship?” said Nancy Marashio, vice president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire. If a woman changed her name, that would involve providing both a birth certificate and a marriage certificate, documents that might not be on hand when she moves to a retirement home in a new state, Marashio said.

“Voter registration should not be a gauntlet,” she added, noting the potential impact on those who are young, in a transitional stage of life, and disadvantaged.

The bill would also allow others to challenge a voter’s right to cast a ballot if they have evidence the voter isn’t qualified, which raised concerns for the ACLU of New Hampshire because it would give a layperson the ability to take away someone’s constitutional right to vote.

“There will be mistakes made in that process because there are a number of missing important procedural protections,” said Henry Klementowicz, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU of New Hampshire. The organization opposed the bill, as did other voting rights organizations, including the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights.

Election officials testified that many people use same-day registration, and for the minority of voters who lack a required document, it enables them to cast a ballot. They pointed out that there are very few cases of known voter fraud and the secretary of state and governor have made repeated assurances about how secure New Hampshire elections are.

“Having the affidavits makes it work,” said Katherine Anderson, supervisor of the checklist in Hancock, about elections. “It makes people believe in voting, makes people feel a better part of the country.”





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.