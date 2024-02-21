‘She was everything to everyone,’ woman who died after snowmobile crash remembered for her warmth and kindness

A celebration of Hollis’s life will be held at a later date “when the flowers are in bloom and the sun is warm again,” her obituary said . Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Miles Funeral Home in Holden.

Shawnee Hollis, 39, was gravely injured on Friday when she crashed into a tree in Milan, N.H., and died the next day at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, officials said.

A North Brookfield woman who died Saturday after a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire is being remembered as a loving person who prided herself on caring for her family.

Hollis is survived by her son, her partner and his son, her parents, her brothers and sisters, nephews, great nephews, and nieces, as well as her friends and their children.

“She leaves behind her greatest pride and joy, her son Camron,” her obituary said. “She also had created a beautiful life with her partner of eight years Kris and his son Kadin, whom she loved and cherished as her own.”

Hollis enjoyed working with children and spent many years as a preschool teacher and day care provider, according to her obituary.

“She loved being a mother, and prided herself on caring for her family and their plumbing business,” the obituary said.

Hollis also loved music, going to the beach, and camping with family and friends.

“She loved Dave Matthews and reggae festivals, but she was happiest at the ocean where she could dip her toes in the sand and swim in the ocean,” the obituary said. “She was everything to everyone, our rock, the best mother, partner, sister, auntie, and friend you could ever ask for. She lived for the warmth, the love, the light, and peace to surround her. Her bright smile and infectious, beautiful laugh will be missed beyond measure.”

