Police seize rocket launcher, drugs from parked car during arrest in Sutton, officials say

In a statement, police said the arrest occurred in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn. Detective Alex Sinni was watching a “suspicious vehicle” in the motel’s side lot and approached the car, which was solely occupied by Harvey Johnson Jr., of Spencer.

A man was arrested for allegedly possessing a military-grade rocket launcher and crack cocaine inside a parked car in Sutton, police said Wednesday.

“Det. Sinni observed items typically used in conjunction with illegal narcotics use,” police said in a statement. “As Det. Sinni continued on with his investigation of this male, he also located an M190 U.S. Army Rocket Launcher in Mr. Johnson’s vehicle. Mmmmhmmm, you read that correctly ... a ROCKET LAUNCHER!”

Sinni also allegedly recovered a small amount of crack cocaine inside the car, according to the statement.

“We had to do some research on what one does once they take possession of a rocket launcher (who knew?),” police said. “Our colleagues from the ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) arrived at our station yesterday to meet with Det. Sinni and custody of the device was turned over to those agents.”

Johnson was charged with possession of a Class B substance and possession of an incendiary device. Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if Johnson had hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

