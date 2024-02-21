RIDOT closes Cahoone Road Bridge in Coventry due to ‘serious deficiencies’

Rhode Island’s Department of Transportation announced that Cahoone Road Bridge in Coventry would be closed until further notice due to “serious bridge deficiencies.”
In December, the westbound portion of the Washington Bridge that carries I-195 into Providence was suddenly shut down due to structural issues. It and the Cahoon Bridge are among the 120 bridges in Rhode Island that are considered “structurally deficient,” accorting to federal data.
Coventry’s Public Works Department posted news about the decision on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
“Please seek alternative routes, we will update with more information as it becomes available,” the post said.
RIDOT could not immediately be reached for comment.
According to ABC6, officials found issues with the bridge on Monday after conducting an inspection prompted by heavy rainfall that occurred throughout the state in mid-January. Officials closed the bridge at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, ABC6 reported.
This story will be updated.
