Stephen King criticizes Warner Bros. for not releasing film adaptation of ‘Salem’s Lot’

“Between you and me, Twitter, I’ve seen the new SALEM’S LOT and it’s quite good,” King posted on X, which he prefers to call Twitter . “Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it’s embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the (expletive) things.”

On Monday, Stephen King took to social media to criticize Warner Bros. Discovery for “holding” the movie version of his book “‘Salem’s Lot,” which was filmed in various locations across Massachusetts in 2021, including a church in Westford , a tavern in Sterling , and a jewelry store in Ipswich .

The vampires of “‘Salem’s Lot” are ready for their day in the sun, but their invitation still hasn’t arrived.

Advertisement

The movie is based on King’s 1975 horror novel, one of his first, that follows a young boy in Maine who discovers his neighbors are turning into vampires.

“Salem’s Lot” was set to be released on Sept. 9, 2022, according to a movie advertisement reposted by X user “Salem’s Lot” in December 2022.

The release date of the film was pushed back to the next spring and then was reportedly going to air on the company’s streaming platform, MAX, although no definitive decisions were made, Variety reported in October.

But the movie has never made it to MAX. Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to requests to comment Wednesday.

In November, King wrote that the movie was “shelved,” yet it embodied the “feel of ‘Old Hollywood.’”

“The Warner Bros remake of SALEM’S LOT, currently shelved, is muscular and involving,” he said. “It has the feel of ‘Old Hollywood,’ when a film was given a chance to draw a breath before getting to business. When attention spans were longer, in other words.”

Advertisement

The movie, directed by Gary Dauberman, stars Massachusetts native Bill Camp. Previous versions of the horror film include two adapted mini-series, one in 1979 and another in 2004 that featured Rob Lowe.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a history of holding back movies, including the anticipated superhero film “Batgirl,” which Peter Safran, the co-chairperson and co-CEO of DC Studios, said was “not releasable” on Jan. 30, Variety reported.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.