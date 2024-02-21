No extension for schools to spend final COVID relief funds, US education secretary says

Some public school districts have been scrambling to spend the final tranche of COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress in March 2021. In Providence, the state’s largest district where some of the funds were spent on personnel, layoffs are expected as a result of the impending “fiscal cliff,” according to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. She said that other districts are in the same boat.

WARWICK, R.I. — US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday said public schools should be spending down their final pot of COVID relief money in time for the Sept. 30 deadline, when he said the federal government is “passing the baton” back to local governments.

“We are all worried about what’s going to happen when all the money goes away,” Infante-Green told the Globe. “That is very concerning nationwide. Enrollment has decreased nationwide.”

Similar concerns have been expressed in Boston, where hundreds of public school jobs could be on the line as the federal funding runs out.

Cardona, speaking to reporters during a visit to the Community College of Rhode Island as part of President Biden’s “investing in America” tour, said the Education Department would consider “late liquidation” requests for districts who, for example, still need to pay contractors after the deadline. But the money still needs to be obligated by Sept. 30.

“The intent was a recovery,” Cardona told the Globe. “Look, the pandemic happened and we wanted to make sure that those dollars went for tutoring programs, summer programs, those dollars are needed now in the classrooms.”

Staff can only be paid using the federal funds until Sept. 30, Cardona’s office said. Personnel expenses are not eligible for late liquidation requests.

“Superintendents are going to have to make tough decisions,” Infante-Green said. “The pandemic is over, but we still have the ripple effects.”

Providence, where Infante-Green currently controls the schools, received $128 million from the ARPA law, the third installment in what is known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The district has spent $86 million, according to spokesperson Jay Wegimont.

The district was slow to spend the cash as officials worked to spend down the two previous pots of ESSER relief, which had earlier deadlines. The money is now being spent at a faster clip, but some was used to hire much-needed staff including social workers, behavioral interventionists and reading specialists. In all, 169 Providence school employees were hired using the funds.

It’s not yet clear which specific jobs are on the line.

Infante-Green said there’s a hiring freeze in place in the district’s central office (teachers and other union jobs are not frozen), and the district is still working to figure out which jobs will be eliminated for next school year.

She noted that teachers who hold licenses in hard-to-fill areas such as math, science and special education are less likely to get layoff notices. The district also still has a teacher shortage, especially at the secondary level.

The teachers union president has previously called the impending fiscal cliff “catastrophic.”

“I hear the word fiscal cliff a lot,” Cardona said. “I reframe it to say it’s the passing of the baton.”

During Wednesday’s roundtable discussion at CCRI, which included Governor Dan McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and Congressmen Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner among others, Infante-Green publicly asked Cardona for more funds for career pathway programs, especially for Latino students.

Advertisement

“There are disparities in how the Latino community is represented in some of our industries,” Infante-Green said.

Elaborating after the event, she noted that career and technical education programs are expensive, and Rhode Island is seeking to “push the envelope” and innovate in this growing area of education.

Asked for a response to Infante-Green’s request, Cardona said federal education aid has been the “highest ever” under President Biden.

“We’re going to continue to push for funding in education because we recognize, as Rhode Island does, that it’s an investment in our students and an investment in the local economy,” Cardona said.





