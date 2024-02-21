Local environmental nonprofit, residents sue to halt White Stadium development plan

The lawsuit is the first to be filed by the Emerald Necklace Conservancy in its roughly 25-year history — an action its leadership said they took reluctantly, but seriously.

A local environmental group that serves as a steward of Franklin Park joined 15 residents in a lawsuit Tuesday to halt the redevelopment of White Stadium in the park into a home for a new professional women’s soccer team, arguing the proposal was fast-tracked without adequate community input, and would privatize public parkland.

“We support the renovation of White Stadium and Franklin Park, but we do not support the required involvement of a professional sports team that would displace the local community for the next 30 years, while privatizing and profiting from this public resource,” said Karen Mauney-Brodek, president of the conservancy, which maintains and advocates for the more than 1,100 acres that make up Frederick Law Olmsted’s necklace of green space that runs through Boston.

Franklin Park serves as the crown jewel, and Mauney-Brodek noted it as a “historic park located in an environmental justice community.”

Advertisement

After soliciting proposals to overhaul White Stadium last year, the city only received a proposal from Boston Unity Soccer Partners, which received approval from the National Women’s Soccer League to establish the league’s 15th team in Boston. While details of the stadium plan are still being hashed out with the city, the newly renovated stadium would host the team’s home games, and be available for Boston Public Schools athletic events and community use.

While the city technically controls the stadium, it was built and continues to be owned by the George Robert White Fund, a permanent public charitable trust that also owns some of the parkland around the stadium, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs argue the proposed project would “illegally” convert the land from public to private use.

Advertisement

At an unrelated event on Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu said those legal arguments are “without merit” because the existing stadium is dedicated for public use, particularly for BPS students, and will continue to be used that way.

The city is poised to dedicate $50 million to the project, with Boston Unity Soccer Partners committing $30 million, according to the lawsuit. The project calls for overhauling the nearly 80-year-old, 10,000-seat facility, adding amenities such as professional locker rooms, a press room, corporate suites, and commercial kitchens.

The project would also convert more than 60,000 square feet of surrounding parkland into an event space called “The Grove,” which could include a beer garden, outdoor seating, and an entry plaza. The land surrounding the stadium includes wooded areas and some ball fields, and details of the proposed alterations were not immediately clear.

The project’s completion date is scheduled for the fall of 2026, in time for the start of the professional women’s soccer season.

On Wednesday, several local residents expressed deep concern over the soccer stadium’s impact on traffic in a dense neighborhood, and worried it would harm student athletes and local residents by reducing access to a beloved public resource in a community that has historically experienced disinvestment and disenfranchisement. They also questioned how the city and team would accommodate the expected demand for parking and public transportation.

Renee Stacey Welch, one of the plaintiffs, said Franklin Park is where she learned to ride a bike and fly a kite, where she played soccer as a youth, and where she now attends various cultural festivals, which she fears will be displaced by the development plan.

Advertisement

“It saddens me that our city has now decided to cut up our park to the highest bidder,” she said. “No one cares about our voice, no one cares about the people who have struggled to maintain this park over the years.”

The City of Boston, Wu, other city leaders, and Boston Unity Soccer Partners are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Wu pushed back on the characterization of the soccer plan as “privatization” of public land, and said it would provide long overdue repairs for the aging facility, “tripling” the number of hours BPS students and community members can use it.

“Anyone who’s been to the stadium recently can see how much we’re missing out on right now,” Wu said. “Half of the grandstands are burned out from a fire 40 years ago, the track is crumbling, it’s not up to state competition standards, and our students deserve a lot more.”

The lawsuit alleges the soccer team would effectively take over the stadium and surrounding parkland because the team would have priority use of the stadium for at least 20 home games on Saturdays from April to November, as well as practice sessions. The plaintiffs argue that time would take away from the community benefit of the project.

Wu on Wednesday argued that the professional team would only be using 10 percent of the stadium’s hours, with the remaining 90 percent available for BPS families and the community.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited about what this represents for our city, for our kids, and I’m determined to fight for every opportunity for them,” Wu said.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners said in a statement that it is committed to collaborating with the community and ensuring the revitalized facility benefits the surrounding neighborhoods and BPS students.

“We are continuing a comprehensive engagement process with our neighbors, civic leaders, park stakeholders and elected officials to listen, understand their perspectives, address any concerns and ensure their input is reflected in every aspect of the revitalization of White Stadium,” the statement said.

For Welch, that promise feels hollow. She called the development the latest burden on a disenfranchised community.

“It’s important to understand the fact that the city has no problem taking away services from Black and brown children in our community,” she said. Another plaintiff pointed to intrusive plans such as the renovation and public-private partnership of the Carter Playground in the South End, and the proposal to move the O’Bryant School of Math and Science, the city’s most diverse exam school, from Roxbury, a historically Black neighborhood, to the mostly white neighborhood of West Roxbury.

While there is widespread consensus that White Stadium is in dire need of investment and renovation, the plaintiffs argue the inclusion of any private enterprise is a nonstarter.

“I am thrilled if we get a professional women’s soccer team in Boston,” said Carla-Lisa Caligua, a Jamaica Plain resident and plaintiff in the case. “It just doesn’t belong at White Stadium. It doesn’t belong in Franklin Park.”

Advertisement

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.