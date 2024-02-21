Biden administration cancels $1.2b in student loans with new repayment plan

The notice makes good on the administration’s promise to accelerate forgiveness for borrowers with low original balances who are enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (Save) plan. Rather than wait 20 to 25 years for relief through other income-driven repayment plans, enrollees in the Save plan who borrowed less than $12,000 can have their debt wiped clean after 10 years of payments. The Education Department had originally planned to begin forgiveness in July but started identifying eligible borrowers this month.

Starting Wednesday, President Biden emailed 153,000 student loan borrowers enrolled in his signature repayment plan to let them know their debts — totaling $1.2 billion — have been forgiven.

“From day one of my Administration, I vowed to fix student loan programs so higher education can be a ticket to the middle class — not a barrier to opportunity,” Biden wrote in the email.

The effort recalls former president Donald Trump’s 2020 push to send letters to taxpayers alerting them to stimulus checks his administration processed by the millions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of his own reelection bid, Biden has privately expressed frustration that his administration has not received enough credit from voters for its actions to help consumers and bolster the economy. Some of Biden’s allies, including Representative James E. Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, have warned that the president could face electoral problems if he does not convince voters that he has kept his promises on a wide range of issues. Clyburn has specifically raised the president’s student loan relief pledge as one area where a significant gap exists between what Biden has accomplished and what voters believe he has done.

In his email, Biden described his list of actions to help students, touting “everything else my Administration has achieved for students and borrowers,” from debt cancellation to expanding Pell grants. “I promise you that I will never stop fighting for hardworking American families, and I will never stop working to make sure my Administration delivers for the American people.”

With this latest round of student loan forgiveness, the Biden administration has approved almost $138 billion in debt relief for 3.9 million people. Under Biden, the Education Department has focused on lowering the debt burden of those who borrowed money for college, by expanding or easing rules for existing relief programs. It is also crafting another plan to offer relief to more borrowers after a loan forgiveness plan that Biden introduced in 2022 was struck down by the Supreme Court last year.

After the court’s decision, the Biden administration finalized the Save plan.

So far, about 7.5 million people of the more than 40 million with federal student loan debt are enrolled in Save. The plan pegs monthly student loan payments to earnings and family size, just like other income-driven plans. One big difference is that the new plan increases the amount of income protected from the calculation of debt payments from 150 percent to 225 percent of the federal poverty line.

That means a single borrower earning less than $15 an hour will be spared from payments. Those earning more would save an estimated $1,000 a year, according to the department. Even if borrowers’ monthly payment is $0, they will still get credit toward forgiveness. According to the Education Department, 4.3 million people enrolled in the plan have a $0 monthly payment.

The department began introducing some features of the Save plan in time for the resumption of student loan payments in October. This summer, the federal agency will start capping payments for undergraduate loans to 5 percent — down from 10 percent — of income above the 225 percent federal poverty threshold. Borrowers with debt from undergraduate and graduate studies will pay a weighted average between 5 and 10 percent toward their debts.

The faster path to cancellation could have a meaningful impact on people who attended community colleges, dropped out of college, or are at risk of defaulting on their loans. The Education Department estimates that 85 percent of future community college borrowers, who typically take out small loans, could be debt-free within 10 years under the Save plan.

To create Save, the administration updated an existing loan repayment program that was long authorized by Congress through the Higher Education Act, giving it firmer legal ground than the debt relief program struck down by the Supreme Court.

But conservative groups and Republican lawmakers have vehemently opposed Biden’s student debt relief efforts, questioning his authority to wipe away billions of dollars in money owed to the federal government.

“His drip, drip, drip student loan forgiveness workarounds are lawless and make a mockery of the separation of powers,” Elaine Parker, president of the Job Creators Network Foundation, said in a statement. The small-business advocacy group filed one of the suits against Biden’s 2022 plan to forgive up to $20,000 in loans for some borrowers.