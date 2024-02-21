Biden mulling plan that could restrict asylum claims at the border

The bill would have essentially shut down the border to new entrants if more than an average of 5,000 migrants per day tried to cross unlawfully in the course of a week, or more than 8,500 tried to cross in a given day.

The order would put into effect a key policy in a bipartisan bill that Republicans thwarted earlier this month, even though it had some of the most significant border security restrictions Congress has contemplated in years.

President Joe Biden is considering executive action that could prevent people who cross illegally into the United States from claiming asylum, several people with knowledge of the proposal said Wednesday. The move would suspend longtime guarantees that give anyone who steps onto US soil the right to ask for safe haven.

Advertisement

The action under consideration by the White House would have a similar trigger for blocking asylum to new entrants, the people with knowledge of the proposal say. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The move, if enacted, would echo a 2018 effort by President Donald Trump to block migration, which was assailed by Democrats and blocked by federal courts.

Although such an action would undoubtedly face legal challenges, the fact that Biden is considering it shows just how far he has shifted on immigration since he came into office, promising a more humane system after the Trump years.

Biden has taken a much harder line as the number of people crossing the US-Mexico border has reached record levels and the chronically underfunded and understaffed asylum system reaches a breaking point.

Still, even if Biden tried to take unilateral action to cut down on the number of people claiming asylum, a lack of resources would still be an enormous obstacle to any major changes at the border. US officials have said that they needed a massive infusion of cash to hire Border Patrol agents and asylum officers and to expand detention facilities.

Advertisement

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about plans under discussion, said no decisions had been made.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.