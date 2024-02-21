Divided over Israel, united by denial

Unfortunately, people who cannot tell contrary truths usually wind up lying in the end. That is because most truths consist of contradiction. Minus the ability to say “on the one hand” and match it with “on the other,” our most strident positions amount to holding one hand behind our backs, fingers crossed as our noses grow longer. We would have better conversations and more meaningful debates if we held out both our hands.

The rift over Gaza now threatening to divide the Democratic Party and ease Donald Trump’s return to the White House is largely rooted in an inability to accept two contrary truths at the same time. As I listen to the opposing arguments, I’m struck more often by what isn’t being said than by what is.

We would also have a better chance of locking arms against a common enemy.

It seems that at this point in history we ought to be able to come up with at least a few admissible truths regarding Israel and Palestine. Here are a few that seem shout-worthy to me:

1. That the Holocaust happened and was wrong.

2. That asking a small Middle Eastern people to pick up the tab for 2,000 years of European antisemitism is as wrong as it is ridiculous.

3. That just as opposition to American policy does not necessarily make a person anti-American, opposition to Israeli policy does not necessarily make a person antisemitic. Criticism of the state of Israel or even insurrection against the state of Israel is not the same as wishing for the wholesale annihilation of Israelis or the Jewish people. The phrase “another Holocaust” repeated over and over only serves to demean the Holocaust.

4. That it is nearly impossible to imagine, compute, or admit the number of vicious, closeted Jew-haters in this world, some of whom are Christian supporters of Israel and others of whom happen to be Jews.

5. That not every Jew is an Israeli, and not every Israeli is a Jew. (Both enemies and boosters of Israel can be identified by their zealous attempts to make us forget this.) Of my acquaintances, the most vehement in demanding a ceasefire in Gaza are Jews.

6. That making any people or family suffer for the crimes of one or some of its members is itself a crime. (“An eye for an eye” originally meant that you were forbidden to blind a person or kill their whole family to avenge the loss of an eye.)

7. That after the brutal attacks of Oct. 7, Hamas lost any claim to moral legitimacy.

8. That by decimating Gaza (and before that by cynically allowing the funding of Hamas), the Netanyahu government has lost any claim to moral legitimacy.

9. That the Hamas government, the Netanyahu government, and the pro-Israel bias of every US President in my seven-decade lifetime have all enjoyed popular support as expressed through a ballot box.

10. That innocence, therefore, while it certainly applies to persons caught in this conflict, hardly applies to any electorate, including our own.

11. That calling Palestinians or even Hamas militants “animals” is an unconscionable insult to their humanity and to humanity as a whole.

12. That denying Hamas’s responsibility for the atrocities of Oct. 7 (by saying that the responsibility lies solely with Israeli aggression) repeats the same insult. (What is an animal, after all, if not a creature acting solely in response to stimuli and thus without responsibility for its actions?)

13. That using hospitals, schools, and places of worship as human shields for military operations is wrong.

14. That attacking hospitals, schools, and places of worship because they are being used as shields for military operations is wrong.

15. That although there might be such a thing as justifiable homicide, there is no such thing as justifiable sexual assault.

16. That murdering children is wrong.

17. That murdering children from the air is not less wrong than murdering them from close range.

18. That dispossessing people of land they have occupied for generations is wrong, though counting and comparing generations of different occupiers in the hope of some reckoning is not likely to achieve justice. An all-embracing national kibbutz might.

19. That the term Zionism is useless without a qualifier. (Some of the first Zionists were opposed to the founding of the state of Israel. So were they anti-Zionists or antisemites?)

20. That taking civilian hostages is wrong.

21. That giving higher priority to the successful prosecution of a war than to the successful negotiation for a release of those hostages is wrong.

22. That solidarity is not compromised by denouncing the crimes of those with whom one is in solidarity.

23. That intellectual integrity is compromised by refusing to do so.

24. That the hallmark of every entrenched position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is some species of denial.

25. That the hallmark of denial is arrogance; the opposite of denial, humility; and the consequence of denial, another corpse.

26. That whatever Biden has done to further injustice in the region, Trump will do worse. The hug of the one will be replaced by the bed cuddle of the other. The choice is unpalatable, yes, but as things now stand here on Planet Earth, it remains the choice.

27. That the majority of the American electorate care less about what’s going on in Gaza — if they care at all — than they care about what’s going on in their own shopping carts. “Those people over there are all nuts and they can all go to hell” is a sentiment probably more widespread than we’d like to think. (In which case any electoral strategy based too emphatically on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a house built on sand.)

28. That the year in which we are living and accountable for our actions is not 1948, 1938, 2023, or 1446 BC.

29. That until the map of Israel-Palestine looks different than it does now the front pages of our newspapers are destined to look the same.

30. That if Allah, Yahweh, and Jesus Christ exist and have any skin in this game, they’re disgusted with their home-team players — though perhaps not as disgusted with them as with those of us watching passively from the stands.

I write as one of the latter. I have no grounds for boasting, but I do have grounds for fear. I am afraid of a third world war and an American dictatorship. Many of us will admit that these are real and present dangers, but we cannot avoid those dangers by refusing to admit the inharmonious truths about the war in Gaza — truths we might admit privately to a spouse or friend but suppress whenever we bring our opinions into the public square.

That refusal risks not only rupturing an anti-Trump coalition but also consigning the people of Israel/Palestine to further suffering. It may be overly simplistic to say this, but ceasing to deny the contradictory truths of this latest catastrophe may be our best first step toward ceasing our contributions to the violence and the wrongs on which it feeds.

Garret Keizer, a contributing editor at Harper’s Magazine and Virginia Quarterly Review, is the author of nine books. He lives in Vermont.