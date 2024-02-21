Feb. 15: Another day, another T breakdown

Using guidance from the federal Transportation Department on how to calculate the value of travel time, I multiplied median hourly earnings for the region by the average likely weekday ridership, and multiplied that by 1.5, representing a delay of about an hour and a half. By a conservative estimate, Thursday morning’s incident cost the regional economy more than $12 million in lost productivity. When this happens over and over again, productivity continues to suffer. We all suffer.

Re “Electrical failure blamed in latest T shutdown: Passengers left in dark on platforms and stalled trains” (Metro, Feb. 16): I sat at Stony Brook Station on Thursday morning on an Orange Line train with its doors open, idly beeping, in a three-hour slog from Somerville to Roslindale — a commute that typically lasts an hour. As I frantically canceled my calendar, I thought about the costs of all of this lost time, making hundreds of thousands of people chronically late for work day after day, year after year.

Delayed train gives rider time to think about all the lost productivity

This is the cost of decades of failing to invest in a functional mass transportation system, a failure with broad implications for the competitiveness of our state. Why should anyone continue to invest in Massachusetts when the Commonwealth clearly has so little interest in investing in us? I can hear the clarion call of New York, with its working, 24-hour transit system beckoning. For me, the math for staying in Massachusetts just isn’t adding up.

Noah Harper

Somerville

The writer is an urban planning consultant working in housing and transit-oriented development.





London’s example of a working transit system is one Boston can’t even approach

The day after I attended a neighborhood listening session hosted by the City of Boston to discuss the impact of public transit on our daily lives, travelers were done dirty on Feb. 15 by the MBTA. A power failure left thousands of Orange, Blue, and Green line commuters on stalled trains and dark platforms that morning. We know it doesn’t have to be this way.

Indulge me for a story: On my last day in London during a vacation in March 2023, I left my hotel on a Wednesday morning, took a subway to the British Museum, hung out for a while, returned to the hotel to pick up my stuff, and still made it to the airport by about 1 p.m. via that same transit system on a train that made our commuter rail look like a camel caravan.

I did not have to plan buffers of an extra hour or more in case some nonsense happened. I did not even consider taking a cab. Everything was fast and reliable because the London Metro invests in its system, and people of all stripes flock to it at all hours for everyday activities, not just their commute to and from work. This is the reality in an actual world-class city.

Next time you see a Massachusetts elected official, ask them if they take the T, and if they say no, ask why not.

Christopher Freiss

Boston





Rapid? More like lethargic transit.

Let’s get real, folks. The MBTA is not rapid transit these days. What’s the opposite of rapid — slow? Lethargic? Un-rapid?

We should rename the system MBSA — the Metropolitan Boston Sloth Authority — until such time as the state is able to put the rapid back in transit.

Allen M. Spivack

Jamaica Plain