Steward’s collapse: Told you so, saw it coming, feared the worst

Steward’s formation, however, was tainted from the start. Steward Health Care was created after the state Supreme Judicial Court allowed the sale of the six-hospital Caritas Christi system in 2010. Court approval was needed since Caritas was a nonprofit Catholic entity.

Our thanks to the Globe for its ongoing coverage of Steward Health Care’s financial problems and the dire circumstances of its health care facilities ( “Healey ups the heat on Steward,” Page A1, Feb. 21). The developing story must be an eye-opener for many readers.

In 2010 letter to SJC, he warned against sale of Caritas system

As chairman of the Coalition to Save Catholic Health Care, a group that was formed at the time in opposition to the sale, I expressed our objections to the deal in a letter that was acknowledged by Associate Justice Francis Spina in October of that year. However, the court allowed the sale to Cerberus Capital Management to go through.

In the Oct. 18, 2010, letter, I wrote, “Health care is a noble endeavor, and the value of human life — not dollars — should be the central focus. Basic ethics and transparency have been missing at key points in the process.”

We are witnessing this all play out now.

R. T. Neary

Medfield





If for-profit hospitals are going to exist, they have to be properly managed

A thorough independent investigation of Steward Health Care is needed to determine whether funds that should have been invested in essentials such as life-saving equipment and payments for supplies, staffing, and rent were instead used for executive bonuses, directors’ fees, and stock dividends. If, as Steward argues, insufficient Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements contributed to this situation, let’s figure out how significantly they did so and find a solution.

It offends my moral compass that it’s even legal for hospitals to be for-profit, but I can tolerate it as long as top priority is given to taking excellent care of patients and the organization is responsibly managed.

This is a job for federal and state officials and investigators, but my vote goes to the Globe Spotlight Team.

Lorna Fredd

Townsend





Steward executives living well while patients suffer

I’ve been a registered nurse for more than 50 years. About 20 years ago a colleague predicted, sadly, “We’ll be the last generation of nurses paid to care.”

I remember when we gave back rubs to patients as part of evening care. It was a routine. When the words “for-profit” and “health care” were uttered in the same breath, things began to go bad. That’s when the outpatient clinic office of our brilliant and caring, if somewhat rumpled, medical director was newly occupied by a young person with an MBA and a stylish suit. Soon there was more attention to tabulating quotas than to tracking the gains patients were making on their health care journeys.

Accessing health care these days is ridiculously challenging. When I asked my ophthalmologist whether he knew his practice was booking appointments out past November, he said, “I do know. And I can’t get in to see my dermatologist any time soon either.”

When my husband didn’t progress as expected after an appendectomy, the VA medical center kept him for five days, until his gastrointestinal tract was working again. If he had received care elsewhere, he might have been sent home earlier to nervously wait and hope for an uncertain recovery.

I recognized the VA neurosurgeon who successfully repaired his spinal stenosis as a doctor I’d seen in a private office in Brookline. “Why would you leave a successful private practice and work at the VA?” I asked him. “Because,” he told me, “I wanted to spend my time with patients, not paper.”

Advertisement

The VA system is the closest we have to socialized medicine.

The photo of Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre’s yacht moored in the Galapagos Islands that was published in the Globe recently sums it up. Somebody is living well, but it isn’t the patients.

Joan Stack Kovach

Hull

The writer holds a master of science in nursing.





Private equity has no place in health care sector

Hedge funds exist for one purpose: to make money. What good role could they have in health care without some kind of contract binding them to the viability of the organization they take over?

Perhaps Massachusetts could learn from this experience with Steward and prohibit private equity from health care operations in the state.

Roxanne Kelber

West Roxbury





Politicians, oversight agencies let this sore fester

The shame of the Steward Health Care crisis extends to our politicians and regulators. Steward fell behind on payments to vendors years ago and stopped filing financial reports. Don’t tell me oversight agencies and elected officials knew nothing about it.

Andrew Oram

Arlington