US can honor Navalny’s memory by supporting Ukraine aid

And it beggars belief that congressional Republicans in thrall to former President Donald Trump fail to recognize — and to address — the criminality of Vladimir Putin, the brutal regime he runs within Russia, and the immediate danger he poses to Ukraine, which has somehow managed to survive nearly two relentless years of Russia’s war of aggression.

The immediate cause of death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a penal colony near the Arctic Circle remains a mystery, but the real perpetrator of the crime does not.

Russia has yet another martyr to democracy and the fight for freedom and against corruption.

The 47-year-old Navalny, who had worked tirelessly to expose Putin’s corruption, had returned to Russia after surviving an earlier poisoning, knowing that his life would remain on the line. And as next month’s sham election looms, presumably even an imprisoned foe remained a threat to Putin.

In fact, Putin’s thuggery may well be ramping up. On Tuesday a dual American-Russian citizen, a woman reportedly from Los Angeles, was arrested in Russia on treason charges for sending aid to Ukraine. Also days ago the bullet-riddled body of a Russian defector was found in Spain. The former military pilot flew his helicopter into Ukraine last summer in order to defect. And nearly 400 people have been detained for the “crime” of mourning Navalny over the last few days.

There is more than ample evidence of Putin’s treachery — that is for those not morally blinded by their loyalty to Trump, whose unique brand of narcissism allowed him to belatedly acknowledge Navalny’s death while comparing it to his own legal troubles as a form of political persecution.

But simply because one man continues to perpetrate political myths and remain in denial about the danger to international order that Vladimir Putin poses, is no reason for his entire political party and its representatives in Congress to abandon the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.

It is no secret that weaponry on the front is growing scarce and that the inability of Congress to pass a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine is contributing to an increasingly dire situation. The measure, already approved in a bipartisan 70-29 vote in the Senate, has stalled in the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson has remained remarkably silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, the recent fall of Avdiivka to Russia was a devastating loss — not only of territory, but also of troops and morale. Surely part of that loss is on us.

And still Congress — now on a two-week break — dawdles as if real lives weren’t at stake.

“Two weeks, they’re walking away,” President Biden said at the end of last week just after commenting on Navalny’s death. “Two weeks. What are they thinking? My God, this is bizarre, and it’s just reinforcing all of the concern and almost — I won’t say panic — but real concern about the United States being a reliable ally. This is outrageous.”

It is now time for the Biden White House to consider Plan B — and there is some evidence that it is already underway.

For months, Ukrainian officials have been asking the United States for longer-range missiles, in particular long-range ATACMS that can fly more than 180 miles, which allow penetration behind Russian lines and are capable of destroying ammunition depots and disrupting supply lines.

One published report raised the possibility of having allies provide the missiles with the pledge of replenishing them when the funding is approved. An op-ed by Garry Kasparov, the former chess champion and now chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal, suggests, “The White House doesn’t need Congress” to send the long-range artillery to Ukraine.

And there is also the possibility of using some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets being held in the West to allow Ukraine to buy arms. The European Union has already approved sending the profits from those assets — some $4 billion this year — to Ukraine. When faced with an existential crisis, there’s every reason in the world to speed up the distribution of those funds.

And if Biden is looking to increase sanctions on Russia in the wake of Navalny’s death, what better way to begin than by distributing the proceeds from those seized yachts, real estate, and bank accounts, and sooner rather than later.

The White House is expected to announce that new round of sanctions on Friday, the day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It would be a fitting moment to not only punish Putin and his rogue regime, but at the same time give Ukraine the financial wherewithal to continue the fight. Navalny’s death should strip away any last delusions about who Putin is — and about why defeating him in Ukraine is so strongly in the world’s interest.

