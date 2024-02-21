Even when it doesn’t act, the Supreme Court speaks volumes

One was part of the court’s decision not to take up an appeal of a jury verdict in favor of Jean Finney, a lesbian worker who successfully sued her employer for discrimination and retaliation on the basis of her sexual orientation.

This week alone, even without any headline-grabbing merit rulings, there were several examples of the conservatives’ projections that shouldn’t slip through the cracks of the news cycle.

The Supreme Court is known for making news with its decisions. But it’s sometimes just as important to take note of what the court doesn’t do — and how it chooses not to do it. Through inaction, several members of the court’s conservative majority are signaling loud and clear their views on academic diversity, LGBTQ rights, affordable housing, and their own ethics obligations.

In trials, attorneys can strike potential jurors from a case for almost any reason or no reason at all. But they cannot base strikes on discriminatory reasons, like the juror’s gender, race, or religion.

Finney’s attorneys struck the jurors who stated that they believe homosexuality is a sin. Finney’s employer appealed, alleging the jurors were discriminated against based on their religious beliefs, but the trial judge and an appeals court sided with Finney, stating that the jurors were dismissed due to their views on homosexuality, not their religion. It was essentially akin to a juror in a racial employment discrimination case saying she believes Black people are lazy. Even if she attributes that belief to a Bible verse, she could and should be dismissed from that jury box.

Justice Samuel Alito agreed with the court’s decision not to hear the case for reasons that include the lower court’s clear distinction between expressing a religious view and expressing bias. But he still had something to get off his chest — so he took out his pen.

The lower court ruling, Alito wrote in a statement, “exemplifies the danger that I anticipated in Obergefell v. Hodges,” the case holding that same-sex marriage is constitutionally protected.

That peril, Alito wrote, is that “Americans who do not hide their adherence to traditional religious beliefs about homosexual conduct will be ‘labeled as bigots and treated as such’ by the government.” In Alito’s view, this case isn’t about protecting people from bias, both in the workplace and in the courtroom. It’s about protecting religious rights, he said — even though two courts found the opposite.

“The opinion of the Court in that case made it clear that the decision should not be used in that way, but I am afraid that this admonition is not being heeded by our society,” Alito continued.

Couple Alito’s moral soapbox plea to protect the right to discriminate in the name of God with Justice Clarence Thomas’s previously expressed desire for the court to “reconsider” constitutional protections for same-sex marriage, and it’s clear: The court’s conservatives are signaling that LGBTQ folks’ constitutional protections are in danger.

As are efforts by educators to ensure that they have some way to promote diversity in their classrooms in the wake of the court’s eviscerating of affirmative action last year. While the court also declined to hear a challenge to the admissions policy of a prestigious Virginia magnet high school, Alito and Thomas were making their views clear again.

The high school admissions officials do not consider the race of applicants, per the Supreme Court’s edict. But they do consider socioeconomic factors in an effort to ensure that applicants from around the state have a fair shot at getting in. A federal appeals court found the policy to be sufficiently race-neutral. But that clearly irked Alito and Thomas, who joined in dissent calling the lower court ruling “patently incorrect and dangerous.”

“What the Fourth Circuit majority held, in essence, is that intentional racial discrimination is constitutional so long as it is not too severe,” the dissent stated, pointing out that the school’s student body racial breakdown went from being predominately Asian American, to slightly less predominately Asian American. “This reasoning is indefensible, and it cries out for correction,” the dissent concluded.

Here’s the real message: School officials should be on notice because if their race-neutral policies also result in more Black and brown students in their classrooms, there are justices on the court itching to strike them down.

I could go on, from Thomas’s screed decrying New York City’s rent stabilization policy is an unconstitutional taking of property, to the refusal of Justices Alito and Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts to explain why they recused themselves from some cases on this week’s orders list, in defiance of the court’s ethics guidelines. Rules for thee and not for me, I guess. (By the way, Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson also recused, and gave reasons. It’s not hard.)

But the point is this: Members of the court, even when not issuing ground-shaking rulings, are making it clear what their intentions are. The court matters more than ever. Don’t hit the snooze button on it. Ring the alarm.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.