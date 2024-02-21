Bruins at Oilers: Boston hits the road for Canada after brutal homestand

The Bruins’ entered their post-All-Star homestand cruising atop the Eastern Conference. They leave it losers of five of seven with just one point separating them and the Panthers for the East’s top spot.

A 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars on Monday was a much-needed positive note to end a calamitous stretch. Now, Boston starts a four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Edmonton, and continuing on to Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.

The Oilers are surging, winners of 20 of their last 23, including a remarkable 16-game winning streak that ended on Feb. 6.