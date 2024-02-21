Bruins at Oilers: Boston hits the road for Canada after brutal homestand

The Bruins’ entered their post-All-Star homestand cruising atop the Eastern Conference. They leave it losers of five of seven with just one point separating them and the Panthers for the East’s top spot.
A 4-3 shootout victory over the Stars on Monday was a much-needed positive note to end a calamitous stretch. Now, Boston starts a four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Edmonton, and continuing on to Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.
The Oilers are surging, winners of 20 of their last 23, including a remarkable 16-game winning streak that ended on Feb. 6.
Superstar center Connor McDavid (83 points) sits third among the NHL’s points leaders, narrowly edging out Boston’s David Pastrnak (80 points).
Linus Ullmark is projected to start on Wednesday. Here’s your preview:
When: Wednesday, 10 p.m.
Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Edmonton -145. O/U: 6.5.
BRUINS
Season record: 33-12-11. vs. spread: 28-28. Over/under: 27-29
Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 3-7
OILERS
Season record: 33-18-1. vs. spread: 27-25. Over/under: 23-26, 3 pushes
Last 10 games: 7-3-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 5-5
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Boston 186, Edmonton 185
Goals allowed: Boston 148, Edmonton 150
Power play: Boston 23.4%, Edmonton 26.8%
Penalty minutes: Boston 584, Edmonton 499
Penalty kill: Boston 81.4%, Edmonton 79.4%
Faceoffs won: Boston 49.5%, Edmonton 52.2%
Stat of the day: Before their win over the Stars, the Bruins were on a four-game losing streak. It was the second time this season they had lost four in a row, but before this year, they hadn’t hit the mark since the 2019-20 season.
Notes: The Oilers are healthy. Bruins’ center Jakub Lauko is day-to-day. ... The Bruins will at least have some momentum following a 4-3 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday. “It’s an extremely important win,” said Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who made 43 saves through overtime against Dallas before surrendering only one goal in a nine-round shootout. ... The Oilers return home after riding a four-goal third period to a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. ... Connor McDavid hasn’t scored a goal in his past six games but has collected 12 assists over the past four games, while fellow Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl has recorded three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak.
Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.