With four-game trip out West underway, Bruins in need of upgrades in three key areas

These are different times for Montgomery, and for the Bruins, who need this four-game trip — with stops to follow in Calgary (Thursday), Vancouver (Saturday), and Seattle (Monday) — as a means to restore and reestablish their game in some important areas.

The recovered Oilers, sitting comfortably now with a playoff seed all but assured in the West, entered the night with an astounding 30-9-0 mark (.769) since Knoblauch arrived — similar to the record-setting success the Bruins enjoyed in the 2022-23 regular season under newcomer Jim Montgomery.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Stop No. 1 on a four-game road trip found the Bruins here Wednesday night, facing the blistering-hot Oilers, who’ve been the Original 32′s best in show since Kris Knoblauch took over their bench after a discombobulated 3-9-1 start under former coach Jay Woodcroft.

The key upgrades needed:

⋅ Far better production from the top six forwards, who were, at best, spotty as a unit during the recent lackluster 2-3-2 homestand.

Neither Charlie Coyle nor Jake DeBrusk scored a goal during the seven-game Causeway Street stay. Captain Brad Marchand tallied once, a shorthander.

The math is one goal from half of the top six. Not a single five-on-five goal from any of them.

⋅ Put the term “special” back in the special teams.

Production on the power play and penalty kill plummeted during the homestand. The PK failed 6 of 19 times for a lowly 68.4 success rate over the seven games. That did not bode well going up against the Oilers, who ranked fourth on the advantage (26.8 percent).

Nor did the Bruins’ numbers on the power bode well in the seven games, with but two goals in 23 chances (8.7 percent).

⋅ Stouter play from their blue liners.

The Bruins were outscored, 22-16, during the homestand — a spread that would have been far uglier if not for some superlative tending from Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Already challenged to tighten it up back there, the challenge grew steeper Wednesday morning with word that defenseman Hampus Lindholm (average ice time of 23:42, second only to Charlie McAvoy) would be shut down for at least the duration of the trip. Lindholm banged up a knee in the third period of Monday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

So the climb back has begun for Montgomery, et al., with just under two weeks to go before the league’s March 8 trading deadline. As of Thursday morning, general manager Don Sweeney was left with only eight games to assess his roster’s fitness to make a long playoff run.

Montgomery opened Wednesday night with one significant change in his top six, bumping Danton Heinen up to top-line duty as the right wing on a trio with Marchand and Coyle.

The move shifted James van Riemsdyk, who led the homestand with three goals, to a third-line spot he held Monday, albeit this time with Morgan Geekie and recent addition Anthony Richard.

The other top-six trio had the hard-luck DeBrusk (0-0–0 in nine games) at left wing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak (two goals, both at even strength, on the homestand).

Ever the optimist, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery hoped to get his team pointed in the right direction on the road after a tough homestand. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Montgomery had to leave Causeway Street looking to wring much more out of his top six.

“Yeah,” he said after the morning workout. “I mean, if you are looking strictly at production, then yes.”

Ever the optimist, Montgomery felt his top-sixers created some excellent scoring chances later in the homestand. But the most important numbers simply were not there. Chances don’t get tallied on the scoreboard. Fair or not, top-six forwards ultimately are rated on — and paid for — their goal and assist totals. There are six other forwards and an equal number of blue liners who have their value rated based on other metrics.

The slipping numbers on special teams as of Wednesday morning found the Bruins at No. 9 on the power play (23.4 pct) and No. 11 on the penalty kill (81.4 percent).

The power play actually has been a tick or two better than last season, when the Bruins finished 12th overall. But the penalty kill is, by their standards, both disappointing and disturbing.

The Bruins last season ranked No. 1 on the PK with a 87.3 percent kill rate. The drop 10 slots down the pole has left the Bruins too often, especially of late, unable to gain separation on the scoreboard, part of why they entered play against the Oilers with 11 overtime losses, tied with Seattle and second only to the Islanders (14).

“Stay out of the box,” said Montgomery, noting the potential for the Oilers to feast on teams with weak PK units. “And if we do take a penalty … pray!”

For a penalty-killing unit “to be elite”, added Montgomery, the two forwards and two defensemen have to work in four-man synchronicity.

“You have to work together,” said Montgomery while sounding like he felt that has not been the case of late. “Sticks have to be right — one guy goes, you all go — if one guy doesn’t go, you all have to hold your ground.”

As for the challenged back liners, the loss of Lindholm meant rookie Mason Lohrei started the trip in the veteran’s open (left) spot on the No. 2 pairing, riding with Brandon Carlo. Montgomery also moved Kevin Shattenkirk out of the order, bringing back Parker Wotherspoon to pair with Derek Forbort.

The Forbort-Shattenkirk pairing had some rough moments during the homestand. Something had to give there, though there’s no telling what that No. 3 unit will look like Thursday night in Calgary. Check back here at game time.

Even before Lindholm’s injury, Sweeney had to be hunting for added depth on D, even if only to add some moxie to the No. 3 unit. If Lindholm is out for a protracted time, the GM might have to look for someone with a broader skill set.

The final long road trip of the season is underway. How it plays out could factor significantly in how Sweeney shapes his shopping list ahead of March 8.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.