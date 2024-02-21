Injury shelves Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm, reopens door for Mason Lohrei

“He’s week-to-week,” said coach Jim Montgomery , following Wednesday’s workout prior to the Bruins taking on the Oilers in what was their 57th game of the season.

For now, there is no telling when the 30-year-old will return to active duty on the back line.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Defenseman Hampus Lindholm , banged up in the third period of Monday’s shootout win over Dallas , was not on the Bruins’ flight Tuesday and will not be seen for the four stops on the road trip.

Lindholm exited for the remainder of play against the Stars shortly after a knee-to-knee collision with Ty Dellandrea.

Montgomery, per club policy, revealed no specifics about the injury, but did dismiss a question as to whether the veteran would require surgery.

“No,” Montgomery said, “not even an option.”

Lindholm, whose production has slumped this season (1-18–19) after his career-best 53 points in 2022-23, nonetheless has been a workhorse, pairing of late mostly with Brand Carlo. Upon his exit, his average ice time stood at 23:42 per game, an average only 68 seconds under team leader Charlie McAvoy (24:50).

Rookie Mason Lohrei, who chipped in with three goals across 27 games earlier this season, was back from AHL Providence and plugged in immediately to start the night on the left side of a pairing with Carlo.

“He’s so great … in the games and stuff, he’s so vocal,” said Lohrei, 23, reflecting on what wisdom Carlo offered him ahead of the matchup vs. the Oilers. “It’s great to have a partner who communicates so well — he doesn’t really tell me too much outside [of the game], but I love playing with him.”

Lohrei was reassigned to Providence on Jan. 20. Some 10 days ago, he suffered a deep laceration a few inches above his left knee that required 20 stitches to close.

“Got kicked,” he said. “Close, but it was all right, could of been worse.”

In his 27 previous games, the first of which came Nov. 2 in Toronto, Lohrei produced a line of 3-3–6 and averaged 16:24 in ice time. If he holds that spot aside Carlo, he could be adding five minutes or more to his regular workload.

“Confidence is the biggest thing,” said Lohrei, reflecting on what his earlier NHL stint did to help his game, “and the only [way] to gain that is just by, you know, being at the level and playing well and just continuing to gain trust from the coaches and gain more trust in yourself. I’m looking to just continue to do that, build, and confidence is the key.”

Danton Heinen recorded his first career hat trick in a Jan. 20 rout of the Canadiens. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Heinen rides up top

Danton Heinen, a man without a contract when NHL teams opened their September training camps, was promoted to the Bruins’ top line, riding on Charlie Coyle’s right wing, with captain Brad Marchand on the opposite side.

Quite a move for Heinen, who converted his professional tryout offer into a one-year NHL deal (cap hit of $775,000) on Oct. 30. Only 114 days later, he was at No. 1 RW against the Oilers, the NHL’s hottest team dating to just about when Heinen finally made it back onto the roster.

“I hadn’t thought of if that way, until you said it,” he said to a Boston reporter as he made his way back to the team hotel after the morning workout. “For me, it’s just an opportunity to play with [Coyle and Marchand] and you’ve got to try to take advantage, and be grateful for it. It’s something that I don’t take lightly. That’s where you want to be, you know, helping the team and playing minutes … just try to do that, help the team.”

Ullmark, then Swayman

Linus Ullmark (16-6-4) drew the start against the Oilers and will yield the net Thursday to Jeremy Swayman (17-6-7) in Calgary. Swayman recorded the win Monday vs. the Stars with a stellar 43-save performance and turned back old friend Craig Smith’s final shootout attempt to preserve the W … Montgomery, when reviewing his line combinations, noted that he shifted Heinen to the top line with Monday’s game in progress, and added that he also shifted Trent Frederic to a trio with Jesper Boqvist and newcomer Justin Brazeau to start the second period. “You didn’t catch that one, eh?” he kidded a reporter. “I juggle my lines so much you guys can’t catch ‘em all.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.