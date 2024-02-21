Jaylen Hunter-Coleman helps Charlestown pull away, earn berth in Boston City League championship vs. Burke

“We try to use our strength and quickness when we can to catch teams off guard,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman. “[Jaylen] means everything to us. He’s a hard worker, and he’s going to do a little bit of everything. We rely on him.”

The victory sealed Charlestown’s berth opposite Burke, a 71-66 winner over East Boston in the other semifinal, in the City League tournament championship at Madison Park

Sophomore point guard Jaylen Hunter-Coleman scored 10 of his game-high 38 points as part of a decisive 18-0 second-quarter run that enabled the fifth-ranked Charlestown boys’ basketball team to pull away for a 74-47 victory over Latin Academy in the Boston City League semifinals on Wednesday.

Junior Jaylin Williams Crawford added 12 points for the Townies (17-2) in the win, using his 6-foot-6 frame to control the game on both ends.

“Early in the game we were struggling,” Williams Crawford said. “So I decided that I was going to step it up and pick up the whole team.”

After trailing Latin Academy (14-6) in the the first quarter, 16-8, the Townies stepped on the gas and began executing a full court press. Hunter-Colemen scored 10 consecutive points as part of an 18-0 run for Charlestown to open the second quarter.

Burke 71, East Boston 66 — Junior Jaeden Roberts scored 27 points, connecting on six 3-pointers to help the No. 4 Bulldogs (16-3) reach the City League championship final.

“He can score on all three levels, and you saw it tonight,” Burke coach Joe Chatman said of Roberts. “He doesn’t have a weakness offensively.”

Senior Jaeshawn Rogers added 15 points in the win. “He’s our unsung hero,” Chatman said of Rogers. “Every time we play, he’s guarding the other team’s best player. At the end of the day, I believe he’s an All-Scholastic player.

“He does everything.”

The Bulldogs started the game on fire, jumping out to a 28-2 lead after the first quarter. The plan was to come out of the gates fast, according to Chatman.

“We believe that when we play at a certain pace, it’s hard for a lot of teams to keep up with us,” Chatman said. “But it’s hard to maintain that edge.”

The Jets (15-6) fought back, cutting into Burke’s lead as the game progressed, but never led in the contest.