Hard work gets Callie Shanahan back between the pipes for BU women’s hockey, with postseason hopes high

The Commerce, Mich., native has represented the US a few times, winning a gold medal at the 2020 Women’s Under-18 World Championship. Last May, she went to a USA Hockey goalie training camp where the nation’s best at the position were evaluated. It was an important stop for anyone with a goal like Shanahan’s.

“I want to represent Team USA at the Olympics,” said Shanahan. “It’s been my dream ever since I started playing hockey.”

While at camp, she got injured, starting an unexpected eight-month journey that sees her finally backstopping the Terriers again as they try to upset Hockey East-leading Connecticut in a home-and-home series this weekend to conclude the regular season.

Advertisement

Currently sixth in Hockey East, the Terriers (14-15-3, 12-12-1) could finish anywhere from fifth to seventh. They are hoping to jump to fifth or stay in sixth to earn a bye past the league tournament’s opening round.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re hoping to get some points out of this weekend to have some confidence and wins going into the playoffs,” said Shanahan.

That Shanahan has even played nine games this season is a testament to her hard work. During that May camp, she dislocated a kneecap. She initially was offered a choice: have surgery, which would come with six months of rehabilitation, or try to heal with six weeks of physical therapy.

She chose the latter, and it seemed to be the right path. She got back on the ice at the start of July, plenty of time to get ready for the college season. After spending time behind graduate student and Swiss Olympic goalie Andrea Brändli last season, Shanahan was expected to be BU’s top goalie this season.

Advertisement

But her knee had other plans.

“Second skate back, I re-dislocated my knee,” said Shanahan.

Surgery was now her only option, and doctors predicted that, at best, she would be able to return to game action at the end of January. That would wipe out all but a month of the season. Shanahan emerged from surgery determined to change that timeline, and BU trainer Emily Gibb was on board.

“I set my mind on getting back way faster than expected,” said Shanahan. “I took every rehab session incredibly seriously and did everything I could to get back as soon as possible. I couldn’t have done it without the help of Emily.”

“She’s left no stone unturned,” said BU coach Tara Watchorn back in January. “She’s done everything that she can within her ability to be ready for this group.”

By mid-November, Shanahan was cleared to take the ice. On Jan. 12, she started her first game. Four days later, she was the starting goaltender in the Beanpot semifinals against Boston College, making 27 saves in a 3-3 tie. She then turned away all three Eagle chances in the shootout to earn BU a spot in the title game.

“Oh my gosh, I was so incredibly excited to be back for that,” said Shanahan. “Having the semifinals be my second game back was kind of crazy. But I knew I had done the work. I just trusted my skills and I wanted to have fun. It was an incredible experience.”

Advertisement

Now Shanahan is back as BU’s top goaltender. She earned Hockey East co-Goaltender of the Week honors after stopping 44 of 45 shots in weekend victories against Vermont and Merrimack. She credits the team’s mind-set for those key late-season wins.

“We’ve been playing with a lot of confidence lately,” said Shanahan. “That has really helped our team dynamic and our team chemistry.”

Shanahan’s return between the pipes doesn’t just benefit the Terriers. It also helps her father, Dan, who still plays goalie in an adult hockey league in Michigan.

“There’s lots of goalie talk,” said Shanahan. “He used to teach me what to do and how to play. Now he learns from my play and implements it into his beer league games. It’s fun to have a dad as a goalie.”

Down to the wire

UConn needs just 1 point from the weekend series against BU to win its first regular-season title. But if it slips up, Northeastern could jump ahead to win its sixth straight. A weekend sweep of Boston College not only allowed the Huskies to leapfrog the Eagles for the second spot in Hockey East, it knocked BC out of both sets of national rankings for the first time in 2024. Northeastern faces a struggling Vermont team to close out its regular-season slate … BC’s recent losses makes the season-closing series against UNH that much more important. The fourth-place Wildcats are having their best season in years thanks in part to rookie goalie Sedona Blair. UNH took Northeastern to overtime twice earlier in the month, and has won three of its last four games. UNH was one of the sport’s elite programs in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s, and the return to Hockey East’s elite is a long time coming for coach Hilary Witt, a Canton native. The program has not hosted a Hockey East quarterfinal game in 11 years, but is in position to do so with at least a tie from this weekend’s BC series.

Advertisement

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.