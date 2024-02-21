Evaluating the Celtics at the All-Star break: New starters have fundamentally changed the way the East leaders play

⋅ Jayson Tatum: Tatum just seems more mature on the court this season. He does not hunt big stat lines like he once did. A perfect example was provided last week, when he erupted for 31 points in the first half against the lowly Nets , then took just a handful of shots in the third quarter. It is clear that winning a title is his primary focus.

The Celtics surged into the All-Star break with a six-game winning streak that gave them a six-game lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference with just 27 games left. They’re positioned to secure the No. 1 seed with time to spare. On the heels of our look at the reserves , here’s how the team’s starters helped them get to this point.

Tatum’s numbers have been remarkably consistent throughout his career. He does make some puzzling turnovers at times, but his assist-to-turnover ratio is crawling in the right direction, up to a career-best 1.92.

The Celtics should be encouraged that they’ve mostly continued to roll even when Tatum sits, a scenario that sometimes plagued them in past seasons. This season, the Celtics are just 2.2 points per 100 possessions better with Tatum on the court. Also, in a league filled with injuries and days off, Tatum does not get enough credit for his durability.

As great as he continues to show himself, Jayson Tatum is far from a sure thing in the big moments. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

But he has had some struggles in clutch situations. He has an elite 55.4 percent effective field goal percentage overall, but when games are within 5 points in the final five minutes, that figure plummets to 33.3. When a game is on the line, he continues to get the final shot almost all of the time, but maybe the Celtics should eventually consider other options, depending on the scenario.

⋅ Jaylen Brown: Brown’s five-year, $304 million extension last summer was sure to invite more scrutiny of his production. Even though he was recently selected to his third All-Star team, his play this season has been solid but unspectacular. The Celtics are 8.3 points per 100 possessions better when Brown is on the bench, by far the biggest negative differential on the team.

Although he has sliced his turnovers per game from 2.9 to 2.5, that is mostly a facet of a decrease in playing time. His turnover percentages mostly remain unchanged. He has been operating in isolation situations more than ever. This season, just 46 percent of Brown’s baskets have been assisted. His previous career low was 52.

He has stretches in which he dominates, most often early in games. He is shooting 52.1 percent in the first half and 46.2 percent in the second. Brown has taken strides as a defender, holding opponents 5 points below their normal averages.

Boston, MA - 1/13/2024 - CELTICSJAN13 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) lets out a yell after a nice defensive play where he blocked a shot on a Rockets break away during the third quarter. - The Boston Celtics host the Houston Rockets in a NBA regular season game on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at TD Garden in Boston, MA. - Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Arc ID: Barry Chin/Globe Staff

⋅ Kristaps Porzingis: None of the returning Celtics have taken giant leaps, so how are the Celtics 43-12 and driving a steamroller over the rest of the Eastern Conference? More than anything, it’s the arrivals of Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Porzingis has fundamentally changed the way the Celtics play on both ends of the court. On offense, the 7-foot-3-inch center has been a post-up machine. When opponents switch smaller defenders onto him, he has punished them by scoring inside, or catching the ball at the foul line and simply shooting over them. He’s shooting a blistering 72.8 percent from within 8 feet of the basket. His teammates also have realized how dangerous he is as a lob threat.

On defense, Porzingis makes up for his lack of heft by using his massive wing span and elite timing to be a true deterrent. He is ninth in the NBA with 1.9 blocks per game.

Porzingis is taking just 12.8 shots per game, the fewest since his rookie season with the Knicks in 2014-15, but he doesn’t care. He loves being on such a powerful team and has no issue ceding the spotlight to Tatum and Brown.

Of course, there will always be questions about his durability. The Celtics have smartly been keeping Porzingis from playing back-to-back nights recently, a trend that should continue for the rest of the regular season.

Derrick White is connecting on 44 percent of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, part of a strong 39.7 percent season from distance that would be White's best since his abbreviated rookie year. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

⋅ Derrick White: One reason the Celtics are so well-positioned for success is that several have a case for being their most valuable player. White, despite the lack of splashy traditional numbers, at least belongs in the conversation.

His plus-12.3 net rating leads the regular rotation players, and he has appeared increasingly comfortable doing just about whatever is needed, even when the game matters most. This season, he is connecting on 44 percent of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, perhaps buoyed by having less on his shoulders than the other stars for much of the night.

White was an All-Defense selection last season and continues to be a menace at that end. He is averaging a career-high 1.2 blocks per game, tied for first among guards with Chicago’s Alex Caruso. And he’s tied for his career high with 1 steal per game. White is simply a nuisance. When opposing ballhandlers think they have a free path across midcourt, the Celtics guard always seems to be lurking.

In his first season with the Celtics, Jrue Holiday is quarterbacking Boston’s third-ranked defense. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

⋅ Jrue Holiday: Holiday has been as-advertised since he was acquired in a trade with Portland in October. Coach Joe Mazzulla has essentially installed Holiday as the quarterback of Boston’s third-ranked defense.

The Celtics have been deploying zone schemes quite often recently. Most of the players on the court are essentially allowed to freelance, but Holiday is usually in the middle of the 2-1-2 set, making quick decisions and sending his teammates to the proper spots. He is sometimes even tasked with shuffling over and guarding an opponent’s starting center in man-to-man sets.

Holiday is averaging just 10.5 shots per game — like Porzingis, the fewest since his rookie season. But he has been remarkably efficient, shooting a career-high 44 percent from beyond the arc. It’s worth pointing out that although Tatum and Brown’s numbers have dipped a bit, their mere presence has helped Porzingis and Holiday shine.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.