EMass girls' basketball: Entering the postseason, Foxborough still No. 1 in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: Entering the postseason, Foxborough still No. 1 in Globe Top 20

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated February 21, 2024, 1 hour ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll stays put, though Foxborough and Bishop Feehan both fell to Central Mass. giant Wachusett in the Comcast Tournament.

St. Mary’s won at the buzzer against Oliver Ames in the Spartan Classic, showing both teams are ready for the postseason. Central Catholic swaps with Woburn after winning head-to-head in a Comcast Tournament consolation game. Whitman-Hanson makes its Top 20 debut after defeating Billerica, 63-38, in the Spartan Classic before losing to Pentucket in their championship matchup.

Hanover also joins for the first time after trouncing Wellesley, 49-28, in the Norwell Invitational. Dartmouth falls out of the rankings after losing to Andover, albeit without star Kat Cheesebro (knee). Needham split two more games with Bay State Conference rival Walpole to stay in the hunt, and Sandwich, Quincy, and Norwood remain teams to monitor.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 22, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough19-2-01
2.Cathedral14-5-02
3.Bishop Feehan16-4-03
4.Bishop Fenwick17-3-04
5.Medfield18-2-05
6.St. Mary’s16-6-06
7.Woburn16-4-07
8.Central Catholic16-4-08
9.Pentucket19-1-012
10.Mansfield15-5-014
11.Oliver Ames14-6-015
12.Notre Dame (Hingham)18-1-011
13.Walpole14-5-010
15.Norwell18-1-017
16.Weymouth17-4-016
17.Whitman-Hanson16-4-0
18.Hanover15-4-0
19.Wellesley15-4-013
20.Billerica18-2-09


Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

