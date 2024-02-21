EMass girls’ basketball: Entering the postseason, Foxborough still No. 1 in Globe Top 20

The top of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll stays put, though Foxborough and Bishop Feehan both fell to Central Mass. giant Wachusett in the Comcast Tournament.

St. Mary’s won at the buzzer against Oliver Ames in the Spartan Classic, showing both teams are ready for the postseason. Central Catholic swaps with Woburn after winning head-to-head in a Comcast Tournament consolation game. Whitman-Hanson makes its Top 20 debut after defeating Billerica, 63-38, in the Spartan Classic before losing to Pentucket in their championship matchup.

Hanover also joins for the first time after trouncing Wellesley, 49-28, in the Norwell Invitational. Dartmouth falls out of the rankings after losing to Andover, albeit without star Kat Cheesebro (knee). Needham split two more games with Bay State Conference rival Walpole to stay in the hunt, and Sandwich, Quincy, and Norwood remain teams to monitor.