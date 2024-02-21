EMass girls’ basketball: Grand moments for Weymouth’s Megan Doyle, who headlines Players of the Week

Chloe Azoff, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior guard totaled 26 points in a win over New Heights on Thursday, then added 27 points — including six 3-pointers —– and 13 rebounds against Bourne on Monday.
Megan Doyle, Weymouth — A senior who will play lacrosse at Yale, she poured in 33 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career, in a 68-58 victory over Newton North on Wednesday, became the Wildcats’ career scoring leader in a victory over Boston Latin on Sunday, then dropped 26 in a 58-53 win over Hingham on Monday in the Weymouth Family Tournament finale.
Ava Orlando, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The junior guard contributed 29 points in a 65-59 victory over Archbishop Williams on Thursday, plus 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 steals in a 59-38 win over Ursuline in the JBA Classic championship game Monday.
Advertisement
Olivia Quagrello, Swampscott — In the season finale, the freshman erupted for 30 points and 10 steals in a 50-31 triumph over Salem Tuesday, as her sister, senior Victoria Quagrello, added eight rebounds.
Jamie Quinn, Dedham — Quinn, a sophomore, contributed back-to-back 24-point performances and earned Skaff Memorial Winterfest Tournament MVP honors as the Marauders beat Greater Lowell and Lowell Catholic on Sunday and Tuesday.
Allie Regan, Framingham — Regan exploded for 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists in a 59-54 victory over Attleborough on Tuesday, highlighting a week in which the junior averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists as the Flyers went 3-0.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.