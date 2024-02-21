EMass girls’ basketball: Grand moments for Weymouth’s Megan Doyle, who headlines Players of the Week

Chloe Azoff, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior guard totaled 26 points in a win over New Heights on Thursday, then added 27 points — including six 3-pointers —– and 13 rebounds against Bourne on Monday.

Megan Doyle, Weymouth — A senior who will play lacrosse at Yale, she poured in 33 points, eclipsing 1,000 for her career, in a 68-58 victory over Newton North on Wednesday, became the Wildcats’ career scoring leader in a victory over Boston Latin on Sunday, then dropped 26 in a 58-53 win over Hingham on Monday in the Weymouth Family Tournament finale.

Ava Orlando, Notre Dame (Hingham) — The junior guard contributed 29 points in a 65-59 victory over Archbishop Williams on Thursday, plus 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 steals in a 59-38 win over Ursuline in the JBA Classic championship game Monday.