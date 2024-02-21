Eric Hosmer, 13-year pro and Kansas City World Series hero, announces retirement

“You have to be 110 percent committed and doing what is necessary both physically and mentally to play at the major league level and I reached a point where I wasn’t there anymore,” Hosmer said. “I’m very satisfied with my career. I feel like I accomplished a lot, was around a lot of great people, and have a lot of good stories to tell.”

Hosmer, 34, was released by the Chicago Cubs on May 25 after hitting .234 with two home runs in 31 games. The first baseman decided not to pursue any other playing opportunities.

Eric Hosmer announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday following a 13-year career that included winning four Gold Gloves and helping lead Kansas City to victory in the 2015 World Series.

Hosmer will begin telling those stories on air after partnering with former minor league teammate Anthony Seratelli to form MoonBall Media, which is launching a podcast called “Diggin’ Deep.” Hosmer will be one of the show’s hosts.

“Now that the playing days are over, I feel like I have so many fun stories that I want to give back,” Hosmer said.

Kansas City selected Hosmer third overall in the 2008 amateur draft and he made his major league debut three years later. He spent seven seasons with the Royals before signing an eight-year, $144 million contract with San Diego before the 2018 season.

Hosmer played five seasons for the Padres before a trade to the Red Sox at the 2022 deadline, coming with outfielder Corey Rosier and utilityman Max Ferguson in exchange for Triple A lefty Jay Groome. (Hosmer was originally part of San Diego’s trade with Washington for superstar Juan Soto, but he exercised his no-trade rights and vetoed the deal.)

Hosmer played just 14 games for Boston, missing more than a month with a herniated disk in his back, then was released in December and finished up with the Cubs last year. He had a .276 career batting average and 198 home runs.

Hosmer was named the MVP in his lone All-Star Game appearance in 2016.

He married longtime girlfriend Kacie McDonnell, a former NESN reporter whom he met during her time in Kansas City, in 2021. The couple had their first child, a son, in 2022.