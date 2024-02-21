Finn Kelly finds a way for No. 8 Archbishop Williams in double-overtime win vs. No. 9 Reading at Buddy Ferreira Classic

Kelly, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, had eight of the Bishops’ 11 goals in the tournament, plus an assist.

Days after erupting for a five-goal performance in the opening round of the Buddy Ferreira Classic, the junior forward from Dorchester again rose to the occasion for the eighth-ranked Bishops, scoring his team’s lone goal in regulation before burying the championship clincher in double-overtime for a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Reading to capture the program’s first title in the Falmouth tournament.

FALMOUTH — Somehow, Finn Kelly found a way to one-up himself for the Archbishop Williams boys’ hockey team.

“When you need a big goal, he seems to find it,” said Archbishop Williams coach Chris Cunningham. “He plays his best in those big moments. He’s poised.”

Kelly opened scoring at 13:19 of the second period on a feed from Ben Sylvester and Casey Kelley, a trio that’s been working together for three seasons running.

“Give some credit to my line mates,” Kelly said. “They’ve helped out a lot.”

Nate Mulvey scored to pull the Rockets even at 5:23 of the third period, a score which held through the first overtime period to put the game in the books as a tie as far as MIAA standings are concerned, with both teams finishing the regular season with identical 16-5-1 marks.

Kelly shook loose midway through a second 3-on-3 overtime session, burying a wrister bar down to erase years of heartbreak for the Bishops in Falmouth. Sylvester was credited with a helper on the decisive tally.

“We can cross it off the bucket list,” Kelly said. “We love this tournament.”

Two of Kelly’s other teammates, goaltender Sean Velozo and defenseman TJ Cooper, were also named to the All-Tournament Team, along with forwards Ryan MacCurtain (Reading), Travis Rugg (Hingham) and David Pittenger (Duxbury).

Reading defenseman TJ Michel also earned an All-Tournament nod and Bishops blue liner Justin Watson received the 10-19 Foundation Scholarship, an award given in memory of James Lavin and Owen Higgins, the Falmouth senior players who were killed in a car crash in 2016.