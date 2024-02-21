How new coordinator DeMarcus Covington plans on running the Patriots defense next season

“You get those practice reps on the practice field and in the classroom,” he said. “For me, gaining those reps, going through different games, going through situations in the meeting rooms with the other coaches. And then, also putting myself in those situations on the practice field. Just like the players are out there preparing to play and they’re going through reps, I should be doing the same thing as a play-caller during those reps.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since he was promoted this month, Covington said it’s something he’s been preparing for, and he anticipates that practice reps this spring and summer will help him get up to speed as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“It just doesn’t happen overnight. This is something that I’ve been preparing [for]. This is something I wanted to do. So you already take the necessary steps to prepare yourself when you get the opportunity.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The 34-year-old Covington said his defensive scheme will be similar to what the Patriots utilized in 2023 when Steve Belichick operated as the play-caller.

“I would say the defense wouldn’t change as much, but I think when you turn on the tape, I think what we want to see is a physical team. A team that plays with good discipline and fundamentals. A team that attacks the football and takes it away from the opponent,” Covington said. “That’s what we’re trying to look for with our defense. And a team that goes out there and plays together, for one another. That type of togetherness.”

New coach Jerod Mayo credited Covington for showing him the ropes when he became an assistant in 2020. At that point, Covington had been on staff for three seasons (two as a coaching assistant and one as outside linebackers coach), so the former player was able to lean on Covington for guidance.

Advertisement

“When I first got here, he showed me a lot of the behind the scenes,” Mayo said of Covington, who was the defensive line coach the last four seasons. “It was a mentorship — or reverse mentorship, however you want to look at it. I did it on the field, but he also knew how to do the back-end stuff.

“This is one of those guys as well — I’ve already talked about this being a relationship business — where he has a great relationship with the players, mind, body, and spirit. He always talks about those things. You can see from the development of the players in his room he was ready for the job.”

Covington will obviously be influenced by his four years with Mayo. He anticipates finding a blend between that background and some of his experiences at previous stops.

“There’s a good foundation of players who have laid the foundation for this defense even before I got here,” Covington said. “The foundation, that’s where it starts with everything. If the foundation is built solid, you can continue to add on top of it and it won’t fall. That foundation was set before me. We just want to continue to add on to that foundation.”

Covington is one of a handful of coaches retained from Bill Belichick’s staff. He said he didn’t worry about his job prospects following the 4-13 season, particularly when it came to eventually becoming defensive coordinator.

Advertisement

“I don’t worry,” he said. “If I spend too much time worrying or sitting back, I can’t do whatever I need to do. I leave that up to the Lord and go from there and do whatever I need to do.”

Return to greatness

In his introductory video that was released by the team this month, special teams coach Jeremy Springer referenced the past greatness of New England’s special teams as something that was near and dear to him as a young fan.

On Wednesday, he expanded enthusiastically on how his knowledge of the Patriots’ special teams stars impacted him, saying he remembers watching Adam Vinatieri deliver the game-winning field goal in the snow to beat the Raiders in the 2001 divisional round.

“I think I might have been 12 years old,” said the South Texas native. “I had never been in snow before, so I was watching that game and was like, ‘That looks really cold.’ I just thought it was a big-time play. It was fun to watch it as a fan.”

Springer is charged with helping resuscitate New England’s special teams unit, which has struggled the last few seasons.

“My approach is to get it back to the elite level that it’s been in the past,” Springer said. “Get to a level of being in the top five, being a team where every play we take the field, teams have to prepare for us because we’re playing at an elite level.”

Advertisement

Brown will be back

Mayo said that Troy Brown, a wide receivers and kick returners coach the last three seasons, will remain with the team. “Troy Brown is still on the staff,” Mayo said. Asked if he anticipated adding anyone else to the staff, Mayo said, “I would say it’s still a process. We’re still working through it. There are some roles that we’re thinking about, but at the same time, we’re pretty set.” . . . Adding Dont’a Hightower was a no-brainer, according to Mayo. “He’s been my little brother since I got here,” Mayo said of Hightower, who will serve as the inside linebackers coach. “He is one of the smartest players I have been around and he will make a great coach. I’ve encouraged him to be a sponge and absorb as much knowledge as he can, but he will teach the guys a thing or two, as well.” . . . The biggest surprise for Mayo so far? “The lack of true football tape that I’ve had an opportunity to watch,” he said. “As a head coach, it’s a little bit different. Right now, we’re trying to continue to nail down the rest of the staff and also get into some of the things we want to do in the near future.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.