A leading voice: Cecilia Kay powered Bishop Fenwick basketball with passion, skill, and dominance

Everyone around the program remembers a Christmas tournament two years ago that overlapped with the wedding of Kay’s older sister, Alexandra. Kay left from the wedding to go to the game — and so did her massive extended family, still decked out in suits and wedding dresses, to support.

Cecilia Kay joined the Bishop Fenwick girls’ basketball team as a sophomore and made an immediate impact with the crowd she drew.

“Normally people really care about that — ‘Hey, this is my wedding, and it’s my special day’ — and there her sister was in her wedding gown, just sitting there watching,” Bishop Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis said. “That is just really admirable, how close they are as a family.”

Advertisement

Kay’s high school basketball career is over. Bishop Fenwick (17-3), ranked fifth in this week’s Globe Top 20, won’t play in the Division 2 state tournament due to the MIAA’s school-wide postseason ban. But Kay, from Melrose, won’t need a title to stand out, be it among her family or other top players in the state.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“ ‘In Cecilia’s three-year reign . . . we went to a Final 4 . . . a state final and likely would have done the same, if not won it, this year.’ Bishop Fenwick girls' basketball coach Adam DeBaggis, on senior Cecilia Kay

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, Cecilia Kay (center, No. 32) embraced her leadership role at Bishop Fenwick. “Being from a family of 10, you’re in charge of your siblings when your parents are gone, and you can’t be screaming at them or or they’re not going to listen to you. So you have to find a way to lead them in a way that they want to respect you and they want to do what you are saying.” ETHAN FULLER

A two-time Globe All-Scholastic center, Kay finished an illustrious career with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, helping Bishop Fenwick advance to the Division 3 final in 2023. She averaged 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.7 blocks as a senior and will play Division 1 college ball at American University. DeBaggis puts Kay with Colleen Corcoran as his best players in 13 years with the program.

“In Cecilia’s three-year reign, I know we went to a Final 4, we went to a state final, and likely would have done the same, if not won it, this year,” he said. “She has achieved more than any other player, personally and team-wise, for sure.”

Kay is a cold-blooded competitor. She prefers not to listen to music before games. Teammates like to point out her “locked-in face.” Even DeBaggis, who is similar in his persona as a coach, has to tell Kay to take it easy if she gets too intense when the Crusaders play Heads Up! on their phones.

Advertisement

“Sometimes my coach, he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a little bit too competitive right now,’” Kay said. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what that is.’”

It’s no surprise Kay attributes some of her competitive fire to her family. She’s the fifth-oldest of 10 children and several have already achieved athletic success. Alexandra Kay, the oldest, was a college runner at Mount St. Mary’s. Aidan Kay ran at Franciscan University, and Sean Kay, a former Globe Athlete of the Year, will run a graduate year at Notre Dame after four seasons at Yale.

Kay’s extended family is huge, too. Her father, also named Sean, is one of nine siblings. Kay is already an aunt, and she estimates her grandparents have somewhere between 60-70 grandchildren. Games of kickball and volleyball become marquee family affairs.

“Family reunions are huge,” Kay said. “Sometimes I’ll see a baby and I’m like, I really hope I can remember their name.”

Kay is the tallest of her siblings, but she wasn’t a natural basketball talent. She started playing seriously in fifth grade with encouragement from her father and immersed herself in the sport. At times, Kay was playing close to 10 AAU games for multiple teams in a single weekend.

Advertisement

She stood out at Arlington Catholic as a freshman before transferring to Bishop Fenwick and setting her mind to playing in college. After receiving a handwritten letter from American in Jan. 2023, Kay stuck with the connection, got a scholarship offer in June, and committed a few weeks later.

Kay has diversified her game, adding a 3-point shot and ball-handling skills to her rebounding and shot-blocking. But her most significant development has come as a leader, honing her competitive fire into a positive tool. Kay credits her family responsibilities for translating to the court.

“Being from a family of 10, you’re in charge of your siblings when your parents are gone, and you can’t be screaming at them or or they’re not going to listen to you,” Kay said. “So you have to find a way to lead them in a way that they want to respect you and they want to do what you are saying.”

“ ‘I think that we all respect her so much and respect her opinion and her perspective on the game,”’ Bishop Fenwick senior Kate McPhail, on her close friend and classmate, Cecilia Kay

Cecilia Kay (center, holding trophy) led the Bishop Fenwick girls' basketball team to a season-ending triumph in the Comcast Classic. Trevor Hass

Kate McPhail, a senior on the Crusaders and a close friend to Kay, has seen her in both the middle child and basketball captain roles. She appreciates how Kay can inspire others to match her level of intensity.

“I think that we all respect her so much and respect her opinion and her perspective on the game,” McPhail said. “I think that when she gets competitive like that, she brings us with her. She never goes by herself; she always makes sure that we’re getting fired up with her, so when we’re all there together, it’s pretty hard to stop us.”

Advertisement

Kay’s leadership was ultimately tested this winter. Her preseason motivational text to the team has become a popular story, but the relentless chip on her shoulder helped the Crusaders turn a lost season into a memorable last ride.

“I wanted to keep them motivated to not take this as a year off and not something to be disregarded, but something where we can grow even more,” Kay said. “I want to have a lasting impact on the younger girls, and I really want them to have a lot of success moving into next year, too.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Wachusett and Springfield Central, currently No. 2 and No. 3 in the Division 1 Power Rankings, respectively, are emerging as favorites alongside No. 1 Bishop Feehan.

Mary Gibbons (20 points per game), Jaelynn Scott (11 ppg, 7 rpg), Liz Cain (8 RPG), and Rileigh Leary (5 apg) are catalysts for the Mountaineers (19-0), who have benefited from a whole lot of time together on the road. They’ve traveled to Newton South, Franklin, Framingham, Newton North, and Woburn, among other trips.

“We’re in Central Mass, but we don’t really play in Central Mass,” said coach Jim Oxford. “We play out east.”

Jai-Lyn Garvin-Martincq (15.8 pgg), Angalece Quinonescq (12.5 ppg.), and Angela Hectorcq (11 ppg, 10.8 rpg) pace the Golden Eagles (16-3), who have just one returning current senior.

“The tournament is a long road,” said Springfield Central coach James Gee. “There are a lot of great teams in the state. You have to show up every night.”

Advertisement

▪ As of Tuesday afternoon, Braintree found itself in a unique spot: 8-10 overall, yet No. 15 in the Division 1 power rankings. That’s because the Wamps have the third-most-difficult schedule in the state (10.6265 rating) as of Tuesday, according to the MIAA.

Braintree has beaten tough teams such as Needham (twice) and Notre Dame (Hingham), and has lost to Walpole, Weymouth, Mansfield, Framingham, and Wellesley in close battles. Despite the back-and-forth nature of the season, the Wamps (10-10) find themselves in an ideal spot.

Coach Kelley Macdonald called it a “totally wild experience,” but she said it definitely keeps the players motivated through the ebbs and flows.

“This is not how I thought it would happen,” Macdonald said with a laugh, “but we’re getting to where we want to be.”

Frankie Spadorcia is averaging 10 points and three blocks to lead the way. Frankie Mazzini contributes eight points and two steals a night and often chases elite opposing guards, such as NDA’s Ava Orlando and Walpole’s Izzy Adams. Ava MacDonald is an energy maker and versatile player.

▪ Pembroke (13-7) has won five of its last seven and is a dark horse at No. 19 in Division 2.

The Titans don’t have any seniors, but they have plenty of collective experience among their five juniors and five sophomores. Alissa Marcella (15 points per game), Sophie Derochea (10 ppg), Elli Tam (8 ppg), Allie Dwyer (8 ppg), and Caroline Balasco fuel a balanced attack.

“We’re focused on building on our experiences from the past few seasons and look forward to making some noise in the tournament,” said Pembroke coach Tim Lopes.

Trevor Hass contributed to this story.





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.