Meb Keflezighi to run 2024 Boston Marathon to celebrate 10-year anniversary of 2014 win

A decade after one of the most famous wins in the Boston Marathon’s recent history, Meb Keflezighi is back.

The two-time World Marathon Major winner and Olympic silver medalist announced Wednesday his plans to return to the starting line in Hopkinton in April to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his triumphant 2014 victory, when he became the first American man to win the Boston Marathon since 1983 just a year after the 2013 marathon bombings.

Keflezighi made the announcement on social media that he’ll be running for the MEB Foundation, his charity to support health, education, and fitness in the United States and abroad.