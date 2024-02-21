Meb Keflezighi to run 2024 Boston Marathon to celebrate 10-year anniversary of 2014 win

A decade after one of the most famous wins in the Boston Marathon’s recent history, Meb Keflezighi is back.
The two-time World Marathon Major winner and Olympic silver medalist announced Wednesday his plans to return to the starting line in Hopkinton in April to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his triumphant 2014 victory, when he became the first American man to win the Boston Marathon since 1983 just a year after the 2013 marathon bombings.
Keflezighi made the announcement on social media that he’ll be running for the MEB Foundation, his charity to support health, education, and fitness in the United States and abroad.
Advertisement
I am so excited to share, I will be returning to the streets of Boston, taking on the prestigious race and celebrating my victory from 2014— meb keflezighi (@runmeb) February 21, 2024
Join me and Team Meb Gives Back in support of the MEB Foundation
More info @charityteams ➡️https://t.co/HkMbkTHhmp pic.twitter.com/oZQgy1IqfI
Keflezighi last ran Boston as a professional in 2017, before finishing up his competitive career at that fall’s New York City Marathon. Having already won in New York in 2009 and claimed a silver medal in 2004 in Athens, Keflezighi’s 2014 win made him the only man to win Boston, New York, and an Olympic medal in the marathon.
No American has run as fast as Keflezighi’s 2:08:37 in Boston since he broke the tape in 2014.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.