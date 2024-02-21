New Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt ‘coming in with a clean slate’ after unit’s disappointing 2023 season

Among the players Van Pelt has met is quarterback Mac Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Patriots pulled Jones as the starter in four games this past season, before demoting him in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final six.

“I’ve talked to a couple guys already about coming in with a clean slate,” Van Pelt said Wednesday in his first news conference since accepting the job. “No preconceived expectations or notions about who these guys are. We’ll build it from the ground up.”

FOXBOROUGH — New Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is emphasizing the importance of “a fresh start” as the unit looks to rebound following a woeful season.

Asked if he can envision Jones as a starter in 2024, Van Pelt was noncommittal.

“Right now, everything is on the table,” he said. “This last couple of weeks, 10 days, has been just diving into who we are and trying to evaluate our guys. A lot of people in this situation on staffs that have been here, they’re doing free agency. We’re doing our guys as if they are free agents. We’re trying to understand who we have here as well as looking at other players.”

The Patriots will have options should they move on from Jones, a 2021 first-round draft pick whose career trajectory nosedived after a promising rookie year. New England has the third overall pick in this year’s draft, along with the league’s third-highest projected amount of salary-cap space. Among the free agent veteran quarterbacks that Van Pelt has previously coached are Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett.

Van Pelt said he anticipates the decision will be “collaborative.”

The most likely outcome, according to a league source familiar with the situation, is that Jones will be traded. If they trade him before June 1, they would create $2.17 million in dead money and open $2.79 million in cap room. If the Patriots cut Jones before June 1, they would create $4.96 million in dead money with no additional salary-cap space.

As for how Van Pelt would describe his ideal quarterback? The qualities he stressed pertained to leadership. According to Van Pelt, the best players are often the best leaders.

“Obviously, there’s accuracy in the passing game, mobility, and decision-making,” Van Pelt said. “There’s a lot that goes into it. But at the end of the day, that role is such an important role not just for the offense but for the team, as well. A guy that’s a true leader, that can come in and really understand his teammates and get the best out of those guys.

Van Pelt acknowledged New England’s roster remains in flux, as free agency begins March 13, with the tampering period set to open two days before. The draft will take place more than a month later, starting April 25.

The Patriots have 19 offensive players under contract: Jones and Zappe; wide receivers Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Kayshon Boutte; running backs Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, and Jamycal Hasty; tackles Calvin Anderson, Vederian Lowe, Conor McDermott, Sidy Sow, and Andrew Stueber; centers David Andrews and Jake Andrews; and guards Cole Strange and Atonio Mafi.

Of that group, Stevenson and Douglas are the lone skill position players that have shown they could serve as building blocks. In addition to quarterback, the Patriots will need to bolster nearly every offensive position group, including tackle, wide receiver, and tight end.

Van Pelt said the Patriots have “some good pieces in place,” while acknowledging the roster will crystallize over the next few months.

“There’s definitely some pieces of the puzzle that aren’t quite put in place yet,” he said. “That’s our job. At the end of the day, once we get everything established, and see who we are and who we have available to us, we’ll put that puzzle together.”

