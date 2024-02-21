PWHL Boston ends four-game skid with win against Ottawa

Hilary Knight’s unassisted goal at 13:49 of the third period provided insurance as Boston beat Ottawa, 3-1, Wednesday night in a PWHL game at Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Boston secured its first win since Jan. 27 after suffering four straight losses. The team redeemed itself in this final of a six-game homestand, especially after losing to Ottawa, 4-2, on Sunday.
Loren Gabel opened the scoring for Boston at 7:35 of the first period off an assist from Alina Muller. Gabel stepped into the middle, firing a accurate shot into the back of the net.
Ottawa tied it after nine additional minutes of back-and-forth play. Daryl Watts sped toward Boston’s net, leaving the puck behind for Katerina Mrazova to shoot. Mrazova connected off her own rebound, snapping the puck past Aerin Frankel at 16:35.
Boston found the net soon after that, as Susanna Tapani ripped a shot into traffic just 45 seconds into the second period, which was redirected in to make it 2-1. The remainder of the period was a battle, both teams successfully killing penalties.
Knight’s goal in the third provided Boston a cushion, as Ottawa was unable to make advances with 6:51 left in regulation.
Frankel stopped 29 Ottawa shots. Boston takes to the road for three games, the first against Minnesota on Sunday.
