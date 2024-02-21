PWHL Boston ends four-game skid with win against Ottawa

Hilary Knight’s unassisted goal at 13:49 of the third period provided insurance as Boston beat Ottawa, 3-1, Wednesday night in a PWHL game at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Boston secured its first win since Jan. 27 after suffering four straight losses. The team redeemed itself in this final of a six-game homestand, especially after losing to Ottawa, 4-2, on Sunday.

Loren Gabel opened the scoring for Boston at 7:35 of the first period off an assist from Alina Muller. Gabel stepped into the middle, firing a accurate shot into the back of the net.