Watch: Incredible goal scored by the Kings’ Quinton Byfield

The 21-year old right wing is third on the team with 18 goals and fourth in scoring with 42 points. Of NHL skaters age 21 or younger, only St. Louis’ Jake Neighbours has more goals this season than Byfield with 19.

The reality though is that it was further proof that the Los Angeles Kings forward is putting together a breakout season, and showing the potential that made him the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Coming into this season, Byfield had eight goals and 34 points in 99 regular-season games in his first three seasons.

“I feel good with the puck right now. The confidence is definitely there knowing that I can make plays and trusting my shot. If I shoot it, I have a good chance of scoring,” Byfield said Tuesday night after the Kings’ 5-1 victory.

Byfield is a quicker skater than his 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound frame suggests. He showed off his speed in scoring his goal Tuesday when he got the puck off the draw between Pierre-Luc Dubois and Boone Jenner in Columbus’ offensive zone and quickly skated up ice.

Byfield appeared to not have an angle to the net until he put the puck through Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski’s legs near the left faceoff circle in Los Angeles’ offensive zone. Byfield regained possession when he kick passed the puck to his own stick, and put a backhand past Elvis Merzlikins’s glove despite being on one knee when he shot it.

Even though it was top hockey highlight of the night — as well as being a Goal of the Year candidate — it is not Byfield’s favorite score. That came Dec. 7 in Montreal when Byfield drove past Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle, cut across the goal crease and deked goalie Sam Montembeault before putting it in the net.

“This one [against Columbus] was more of a skill play, and the one in Montreal was more just taking on power,” said Byfield, who has six goals and 12 points in his past 10 games. “They’re two different goals, but doing it in the Bell Centre, I think is a little bit more special, just because it’s a huge hockey market and being from Canada and growing up, watching those games and seeing the crowd.”

Byfield said he likely would have dumped the puck into the offensive zone last season when faced with a one-on-two situation, but he now has enough faith in his game, as well as experience against the rest of the league, in knowing how to get to the net.

“He took a little bit of flack early in his career, but is just starting to get his legs going,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said. “As a young player, you just got to get out there and establish yourself as a dependable player that works. Once you do that, then the coach gives you a little bit more freedom and you gain a little more confidence.”