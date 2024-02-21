Red Sox believe a healthy Tyler O’Neill could be a righthanded power source they need

O’Neill, who is listed at 5 feet 11 inches, 200 pounds, bears a striking resemblance to his father. Wednesday’s home run also symbolized the hope that the Red Sox are clinging to — that if O’Neill can stay healthy, he can replicate his form of 2021, when he hit .286 with a .912 OPS and 34 homers.

Despite Houck’s attempt to crowd O’Neill with a fastball, the new Red Sox outfielder turned on the pitch, almost as if he was sitting on it in that spot. It was a display of O’Neill’s physical prowess, reminiscent of his father, Terry O’Neill , who won the Mr. Canada bodybuilding competition in 1975.

“It feels great, being pain-free,” said O’Neill, who missed more than two months with a back strain last season, then missed the final few weeks with a foot injury. “It’s one of the top priorities over here for these guys with the meetings that we’ve had, the open dialogue that I’m receiving from [manager Alex Cora], from [chief baseball officer Craig] Breslow, and all these guys.

“It’s been awesome. They’re prioritizing my health over everything. So they want to do everything they can to keep me in the best shape that I can be so I can play 160 games this year. That’s the main goal for me.”

Considering the most games O’Neill has ever played was 138 in 2021, 160 might be a stretch. Last year, he played in just 72, and the year before that just 96. But if the Sox could get him to, say, 140, that would be a bonus for a club lacking power from the right side.

The Sox are bullish on Wilyer Abreu playing right field. But Cora also believes they are more athletic than last year, so they can have multiple players, including O’Neill, play that spot.

“I could play anywhere,” said O’Neill. “I can play anywhere they want me. Fenway is so intricate and unique. I’ve got to get the reps out there, though. That’s what it comes down to.

“So just, you know, just making sure I’m taking reads off the bat as much as I can, especially early on before games get going. Seeing what it looks like with the backdrop and understanding the ground behind me.”

Something new

Righthanded reliever Isaiah Campbell remained in constant communication with the Red Sox pitching group during the offseason.

Campbell, acquired in November via trade from the Mariners, compiled a 2.83 ERA last year. His ability to handle lefthanded batters is a skill the Sox coveted, as it was an area of struggle last season.

Lefties were 7 for 43 (.163) against Campbell in 2023, slugging just .233 with a .483 OPS. However, he wasn’t as effective against righthanded batters, who hit .242 with a .704 OPS.

While righties didn’t dominate Campbell, the splits were still significant. The Red Sox, led by pitching coach Andrew Bailey and director of pitching Justin Willard, devised a plan for Campbell to work on a two-seam fastball.

“I just didn’t have a pitch that really went in to righties,” said Campbell. “I’m not trying to make it some pitch where I strike out 1,000 batters. It’s more of a pitch just to show inside to righties to keep them off the off-speed pitches, which are more of my weapons.”

Campbell utilizes a four-seamer, slider, and sweeper. While the sweeper and slider can crowd the hands of lefties, he lacked a pitch that could keep righties honest.

“I throw more of an overhand fastball so it has more ride and plays more up in the zone,” said Campbell. “Righties could just sit on that pitch out over the plate.”

Learning a two-seamer could help with that.

Pitching plans

The Red Sox will play Northeastern Friday afternoon at JetBlue Park to kick off spring training games. Cora said that a lot of relievers will pitch in that game. Garrett Whitlock will start Saturday against Baltimore and Nick Pivetta Tuesday against St. Louis. Cora was unsure regarding the rest of the rotation, but he did mention that Brayan Bello could pitch Sunday and Lucas Giolito Monday … When asked where he saw Abreu playing the most, Cora said right field, without hesitation. “His arm plays,” said the manager. “His actions. This guy is really good.” … Vaughn Grissom isn’t doing much throwing, but not because he’s hurt. Grissom, who came up as a shortstop, is playing second base exclusively for the first time in his career, and the Red Sox want to ensure that he gets the footwork down on grounders, double play feeds, etc., before progressing to throwing.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.