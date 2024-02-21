Tomás Chancalay gives Revolution victory in CONCACAF Champions Cup season opener in Panama

Tomás Chancalay bounded home the only goal of the game on Wednesday night in Ponomoné, Panama, as the Revolution began their 2024 season with a victory, 1-0, over CA Independiente in the first leg of their first-round match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The teams will meet again next Thursday at Gillette Stadium, with the aggregate winner advancing to face Costa Rican club Alajuelense — the reigning Central American Cup champions — in the round of 16.
After heavy rains pregame gave way to clearer skies and a scoreless first half, the Revolution broke through in the 54th minute. Nacho Gil lofted a ball from the right side to Giacomo Vrioni, who deftly back-headed it to a streaking Chancalay, who played the second bounce at the edge of the 18-yard box. His first touch drove the ball into the ground, then over sprawling goalkeeper Eddie Roberts.
Advertisement
The flick from Vrioni, the finish from Chancalay 🤌— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 22, 2024
🎥: @TheChampions pic.twitter.com/tQsNVhFUX7
New England had the better of play throughout, with strong edges in shots (19-10), shots on target (6-2), and corners (10-3), plus twice as many passes as the reigning Panamanian club champions.
The Revs begin the Major League Soccer portion of their schedule Saturday at D.C. United, with their MLS home opener March 3 against Toronto.
Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.