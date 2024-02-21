Tomás Chancalay gives Revolution victory in CONCACAF Champions Cup season opener in Panama

Tomás Chancalay bounded home the only goal of the game on Wednesday night in Ponomoné, Panama, as the Revolution began their 2024 season with a victory, 1-0, over CA Independiente in the first leg of their first-round match in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The teams will meet again next Thursday at Gillette Stadium, with the aggregate winner advancing to face Costa Rican club Alajuelense — the reigning Central American Cup champions — in the round of 16.

After heavy rains pregame gave way to clearer skies and a scoreless first half, the Revolution broke through in the 54th minute. Nacho Gil lofted a ball from the right side to Giacomo Vrioni, who deftly back-headed it to a streaking Chancalay, who played the second bounce at the edge of the 18-yard box. His first touch drove the ball into the ground, then over sprawling goalkeeper Eddie Roberts.