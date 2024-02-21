Tiger Woods’s son to take first step in attempting to qualify for a PGA Tour event

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods is taking the first step toward trying to play on the PGA Tour. Charlie Woods is entered in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic.

The pre-qualifier for Woods is Thursday at Lost Lake Golf Club. The top 25 and ties advance to the Monday qualifier, where four players earn a spot in the field.

The PGA Tour said on its website Woods will play alongside Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. Browne, whose father is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, played in the US Open last year at Los Angeles Country Club.