Why Red Sox catcher Connor Wong says he’s focused on framing during spring training

The pitchers consistently lauded his game-calling and ability to remain calm when they were struggling on the mound. Wong also showcased his arm strength in 2023, ranking just outside the top 10 in baseball in throwing out 18 would-be base stealers. His durability was evident as well, as he caught the vast majority of games during the summer months after Reese McGuire was sidelined with an oblique strain.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Connor Wong left a strong impression behind the plate last season for the Red Sox, earning praise from his veteran teammates, including Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, and James Paxton.

While his batting is a work in progress, Wong’s prowess behind the plate is undeniable. However, if there’s one area where Wong has focused on improvement, it’s framing pitches. Despite ranking in the 78th percentile in pop time and the 92nd percentile in caught steals above average, Wong’s framing skills were below average, ranking in the 18th percentile.

This spring, Wong has made it a priority to develop his framing skills to steal more strikes.

“Pitch framing is big for me,” he said. “We’re working on some of this stuff during the year last year, but nothing really stuck. And I couldn’t figure out the move I wanted to make. But the first couple of weeks here, I thought have been really well. I’m just continuing to work on those things and make a consistent move.”

According to manager Alex Cora, improving framing is achievable. For Wong, the ideal move when framing a pitch is to get underneath the ball upon receiving it, allowing him to secure the low strike. Working through that pitch with his left arm slightly bent is also crucial for more flexibility.

Wong catches the top of the ball when he extends his arm too early, forcing his glove down instead of up through the strike zone. This could lead to strikes being called balls because of the angle of the mitt.

Cora added that while Wong needs to improve his framing, last year’s numbers may be misleading because of the pitching staff’s inconsistent command.

This spring, Wong has been working with Jason Varitek to refine his framing skills. He takes feeds from a pitching machine, almost exaggerating the upward movement just to get a feel for it. Effective pitch framing not only can change the outcome of an at-bat but also allows the pitcher more conviction in what he throws.

“Whenever I’m on the mound, and I throw a borderline pitch and my catcher is behind the plate and he makes it look good, it makes me feel like every pitch I throw is a good pitch,” said starter Kutter Crawford. “So if you’re feeling that way, your confidence goes up and you just feel a lot better out there on the mound.”

Pitchers already feel comfortable working with Wong, and this improvement will only solidify their trust.

“We worked on some of the timing things with different drills,” said Wong. “So the timing is getting better and just continuing to hammer that.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.