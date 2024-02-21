From Caitlin Clark to Sabrina Ionescu, women’s basketball is hitting one high point after another

Whether it was Clark’s 3-point shot from the logo to break the NCAA’s all-time women’s scoring record or Ionescu’s multiple 3-pointers as she kept pace in a one-on-one shootout against the great Steph Curry, or whether it’s Reese’s ongoing inside dominance leading LSU on its quest for a second straight NCAA title or Staley’s still-undefeated South Carolina team standing in LSU’s way as this year’s favorite, the sport’s growth continues an impressive upward trajectory.

Women’s basketball is having a moment. From Caitlin Clark to Sabrina Ionescu, from Angel Reese to Dawn Staley, the sport continues to expand its audience by the day.

Advertisement

To those just now joining the fray, there is a hearty welcome — and a small dose of “what took you so long?” Because as much as headlines capture the drama and skill in current-day women’s hoops, this sport has been great for decades. And just days after Ionescu battled Curry, just weeks before Clark broke the record, two other legends of the game hit milestones that reminded us it’s been here all along.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

There was Geno Auriemma, the UConn coach whose 1,203rd career victory Monday moved him into second place all time, and there was Tara VanDerveer, the Stanford coach who on Jan. 21 passed Mike Krzyzewski into first on that all-time list and still sits six victories ahead of Auriemma. The sport wouldn’t be where it is today without them.

Or without the likes of Barbara Stevens, the former coach for Division 2 Bentley, who retired in 2020 with a 43-year record of 1,058-291, five national Coach of the Year awards, 10 trips to the Final Four, one national championship, and a 2020 induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. She is loving this moment.

“I’m thrilled, thrilled with the fact that people are actually knowing women’s basketball players, women’s basketball coaches, what’s happening in the game, that records are being broken, I’m thrilled about it,” Stevens said. “It’s not just those of us who love basketball, it’s the common person on the street who maybe wouldn’t really have cared in the past about women’s basketball, now they’re the ones that want the front-row seats at all the games.

Advertisement

“I’m thrilled about that. It’s been a long time coming.”

In the last week alone, it was Clark and Ionescu authoring two of the biggest stories across all sports, simultaneously reflecting past growth and predicting a future with more of the same.

Start with Clark, the Iowa senior guard who drew national headlines as she approached and broke the women’s scoring record last Thursday, doing so by hitting one of her patented 3-pointers from the Iowa on-court logo. Along the way, Clark passed a million Instagram followers and earned a billboard in New York City’s Times Square, a Nike ad by the corner of Madison Square Garden with the tagline, “You break it, you own it.”

Crowd favorite Caitlin Clark is breaking records and earning headlines. Matthew Holst/Getty

That other Garden happens to be the professional home to Liberty star guard Ionescu, which is fitting given it was Ionescu who picked up the next headline, taking on Curry in a one-on-one 3-point contest during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, a unique event we can only hope will be repeated next year to somehow include Clark, a shooter just as likely to hit from the NBA distance Ionescu shot from Saturday.

Advertisement

Not only did Ionescu hold her own against Curry — she was edged out, 29-26 — she held the audience in her thrall. TNT reported 10 million unique viewers for the night’s overall programming (up 54 percent from 2023), peaking at 5.4 million between 10 and 10:15 p.m, during the Ionescu-Curry shootout.

That kind of attention is relatively new for women’s hoops, at least in a national view. But in Storrs, Conn., where Auriemma built his 11-time national champion powerhouse, the view is one of the rest of the country catching up. From the 1995 revelation of a Rebecca Lobo-led first title to the litany of great players since then, such as Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart (and too many more to list) to current stars Aaliyah Edwards and Paige Bueckers, UConn — like Tennessee, like Stanford, like Notre Dame, like LSU, like Old Dominion or Louisiana Tech back in the day — planted the seeds that bear such incredible fruit now.

“I think the thing that has blasted us into the universe is the fact that TV coverage of the women’s game, now you can get a game all over the place, not just on obscure channels on a Tuesday night, you can find great women’s basketball pretty much on any channel you choose,” Stevens said.

“To me that’s why it has exploded in the way it has right now. Granted all these things were happening, there were a few televised games, there were great matchups, some known coaches, but man, it’s a new era and it’s an exciting era.”

Advertisement

In other words, investment works, just as it did for the men’s side.

“I know a lot of male coaches in the past would say, well it’s a different sport, men’s vs. women, it’s different, we’re bigger, stronger, faster, etc., etc., it’s a different sport,” Stevens said. “It’s the same sport but played by different people. It can be equally as exciting. And it is now. I think everybody is seeing it.”

Women’s basketball is having a moment. And the moment isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.