Israeli military’s top lawyer reports some troop conduct that crosses ‘the criminal threshold’

She said this included “inappropriate statements that encourage unacceptable phenomena; the application of non-operationally justified force, including on detainees; looting, which includes the use or disposal of private property that doesn’t serve an operational use; and the destruction of civilian property against orders.”

In a letter to officers, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the military’s advocate general, said that her unit had encountered “conduct that deviates from IDF values ​​and orders,” using the abbreviation for Israel’s military.

TEL AVIV — The Israeli military’s top lawyer Wednesday said that her office had discovered unacceptable conduct by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, including some that appeared criminal, and warned that commanders must prevent unjustified force and destruction or plunder of civilian property.

Tomer-Yerushalmi’s letter described the unacceptable actions as not representing the Israeli military as a whole but said that they harm the international perception of Israel and its military in a way that “is difficult to exaggerate.”

The letter said that following investigations into these incidents, some of which “cross the criminal threshold,” military officials would determine how they would be addressed. It did not elaborate on the specific incidents. The letter called on commanders to prevent future incidents by creating an environment of zero tolerance.

International criticism of Israel has mounted as the war has taken an increasing toll on Gaza, where local health authorities say that more than 29,000 people have been killed and many more wounded. Israel’s conduct of the war is under scrutiny at the International Court of Justice, the United Nations’ highest court, and the country must present a report there by next week to show how it is complying with a ruling that it must take action to prevent acts of genocide by its forces in Gaza.

Some incidents involving Israeli soldiers have been filmed and posted on social media — sometimes by the soldiers themselves — forcing senior military officials to publicly discuss discipline. The military declined to comment Wednesday on how many soldiers it had disciplined since the start of the war.

A visual investigation by The New York Times in early February found that soldiers in Gaza had vandalized shops and classrooms, destroyed what appeared to be civilian property, and promoted inflammatory ideas of building settlements in Gaza. In response to questions by the Times, the military said in a written statement at the time that “the conduct of the force that emerges from the footage is deplorable and does not comply with the army’s orders.”

In January, the Times also found that Palestinian detainees from Gaza had been stripped to their underwear and beaten while they were held incommunicado and that some had been interrogated for months. In response to questions in that period, the military said that Israeli authorities were treating detainees in accordance with international law.

Tomer-Yerushalmi’s letter came a day after Israel’s chief of staff announced that the military would begin investigating its response and security failures leading up to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks on the country.

