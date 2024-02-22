At the ART, ‘Becoming a Man,’ and learning how to be a good one

Beyond the obvious challenge of experiencing gender dysphoria in a social climate that has made such personal matters another political issue, the play addresses broader questions about sexual identity, family dynamics, and the growing pains of long-term relationships. It’s a lot of ground, and the play scampers over much of it.

Carl, a compact, bearded figure in a Chicago Cubs baseball cap, explains that his transition was the best decision he ever made: “This is what euphoria feels like.” But, as the play makes clear, it doesn’t come without collateral damage.

CAMBRIDGE — When Petey Gibson bounded onstage at the Loeb Drama Center Wednesday, the actor opened his mouth to address the audience but was interrupted by a wave of whoops and applause. Gibson plays Carl, the narrator of American Repertory Theater’s world premiere of “Becoming a Man,” the true-to-life story of memoirist P. Carl’s female-to-male transition and its consequences.

Polly Carl of Elkhart, Ind., long believed she’d been born in the wrong body. “I always felt like a guy attracted to women,” Carl says in “Becoming a Man.” Multiple scenes effectively feature a young Polly (played by Stacey Raymond) shadowing Carl as he navigates his new life as a man. Sometimes they confront each other, an inner duality working itself out in the flesh.

Advertisement

Like Gibson’s energetic arrival onstage, the show bounces from scene to scene, a rapid fire of episodic recollections: Carl in a locker room, Polly in a psych ward, Carl on a hike with a friend, Polly on a hike with her wife, Lynette (Elena Hurst). More than once, Carl and Polly tag-team to visit their parents back in Elkhart.

The constantly changing staging (the scenic design by Emmie Finckel is minimal — a bench, a kitchenette, a pair of chairs in a clinic). There’s a faux-leather recliner for Carl’s father (Christopher Liam Moore), a problematic, king-of-his-castle type who insists he’s dying. Large images projected on angular screens do the bulk of the setting work — lush mountains, the red brick of Carl’s childhood home, the black-and-white westerns his father watches endlessly.

Advertisement

From left: Christopher Liam Moore and Petey Gibson in "Becoming a Man." Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall

As the story lurches back and forth between Carl’s past and present, some of the leaps feel ill-timed.

“Transitioning for me was a breeze,” Carl declares at one point. Just a few minutes earlier in the play, he’d been having a panic attack on Boston Common. (Disclosure: P. Carl is on leave from his post as senior distinguished artist-in-residence at Emerson College, where I teach journalism. We’ve never met.)

Some lines fall flat, whether intended for levity — a trip with Lynette to the Midwest features a “Deliverance” groaner — or gravity. “Why do art and nature change us?,” Carl asks on one of those hikes. The question hangs in the air, unanswered.

ART artistic director Diane Paulus encouraged Carl to adapt his 2020 memoir for the stage, with one eye perhaps on Alison Bechdel’s “Fun Home,” another memoir brought to the stage (albeit as a musical). Paulus and Carl are credited as co-directors of “Becoming a Man.”

The playwright’s bravery in choosing to transition is matched by his courageous choice to center his own shortcomings in the show. When Carl becomes a man, he embraces it, pretty much to a fault. He mansplains. He shouts at the TV in a sports bar. He develops a sneaker obsession.

Advertisement

“I like men-only spaces,” he says.

And like a typical guy, he neglects to consider how Lynette feels about his transition. She’d fallen in love with Polly. Now she’s grieving — “I miss being queer,” she says — while Carl is celebrating. And his callousness is sometimes hard to watch.

Carl’s therapist and his mother (both played by Susan Rome) offer platitudes. Carl veers between self-absorbed certitude and infrequent moments of enlightenment. It’s left to Carl’s friend Nathan (Cody Sloan), who has also transitioned, to get at something deeper.

“It’s not about being a man,” he tells Carl. “It’s about becoming a good man.”

The play opens with a reference to the freedom of swimming — specifically, of swimming in the bathing suit that matches your perception of your own body. Naturally, it ends with an immersion in water, too.

In between, we don’t spend quite enough time in the deep end.

BECOMING A MAN

By P. Carl. Co-directed by P. Carl and Diane Paulus. Presented by the American Repertory Theater. At the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge. Through March 10. Tickets from $35. 617-547-8300, americanrepertorytheater.org

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.



