Audra McDonald hopes to take her Boston concert audience on an ‘emotional journey’

Q. How do you make your concert performances feel so intimate, even when the audience may number in the thousands?

“An Evening with Audra McDonald” brings the multiple Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner back to Boston for a Celebrity Series concert Tuesday at Symphony Hall, where she’ll be backed by an orchestra of local musicians. McDonald spoke over the phone this week about the care she and her musical director, Andy Einhorn, take in choosing the songs for her concert performances. “We think about it like a carefully curated meal — one that introduces every flavor at the right time.”

A. I’m not just there to sing. I’m taking the audience on an emotional journey. We like to call it the holy communion between the performer and their audience. [Bertolt] Brecht said audiences hang up their brains with their hats but bring their hearts to their seats. I need to invest in the emotional journey so they can, too.

Q. Do you change up the set much?

A. Less so with orchestra performances like this, and we are assembling local players for this so we will probably stick close to the plan. When I go out with my trio I have more flexibility. The night Chita [Rivera] died, we had “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” in the set, and I made sure the audience knew it was dedicated to her.

Q. Are there songs your audiences expect to hear?

A. I used to worry about repeating things, but I know when I go to concerts there are songs I want the performer to sing. I usually don’t leave before singing “Summertime” [from “Porgy and Bess”] and “Stars and the Moon” [from Jason Robert Brown’s “Songs for a New World”].

Q. You manage to move easily between TV, film, and the stage. Is it a challenge?

A. The time commitment to television is all-consuming. You can’t schedule a doctor’s appointment, and you are often in the makeup chair before dawn and work long into the evening. That said, it often feels a bit disjointed, and the work you have to do has to be done on your own, unlike the juicy rehearsal time you have when getting a play ready. I’ve found, though, that I can bring the specificity TV and film demand into the theater to help my performance there. They really feed each other.

Q. There’s been a delicious rumor that you are returning to Broadway to play Mama Rose in a revival of “Gypsy.” Any truth to it?

A. I was surprised to hear that rumor, but I would love to play that role someday. It’s like the King Lear for women.

Q. Any other roles that would tempt you back to Broadway?

A. I’d love to get a chance at Blanche in [Tennessee Williams’s] “A Streetcar Named Desire.” We were going to do it a few years ago, but it didn’t work out. [McDonald performed the role in an Audible production for Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2020.] I’d also love to do some August Wilson and Shakespeare, maybe “Antony and Cleopatra.”

Audra McDonald and husband Will Swenson arrive at the Tony Awards in New York last June. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Q. With your husband [Will Swenson, who starred as Neil Diamond in “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical”]?

A. That would be great. Will and I often work on scenes together, with him taping something for me or me taping something for him. The world only sees the work that we book, but there are millions of things we work on that we don’t get.

Q. You served as the president and one of the founders of Black Theatre United. Does your work with that organization continue?

A. I have shifted to the advisory board and LaChanze is now the president. Black Theatre United was created in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, and we were part of A New Deal for Broadway as well as developing DEI initiatives and increasing awareness of diversity onstage, backstage, and in technical crews. We are now seeing the pendulum swinging in the other direction, so we have to continue to stay on top of these policies. To quote “Ragtime,” “We cannot go back to before.”

Q. You are a role model for many young performers. Do you find it challenging to encourage young people to pursue this career at this difficult time?

A. The theater scene is constantly in flux. But I recently spoke to students at the Chadwick A. Boseman School for Fine Arts at Howard University, and I told them you can’t say no to yourself. You must do the work and then let it be someone else’s problem to say no. Stay disciplined and be the solution to their casting problem.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne818@gmail.com.

AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. At Symphony Hall, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets: $75-$250. www.celebrityseries.org



