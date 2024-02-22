At the Black Comedy Explosion, bursts of talent and bang for your buck

Just after 9 p.m., Gates takes the mic, wearing a yellow Red Sox jersey and powder blue cap. He lays down the ground rules — respect the performers, don’t talk, don’t go live on social media (you paid for this show, your followers didn’t). He also notes a Boston Globe photographer will be shooting the show. “If you’re with someone you ain’t supposed to be with,” he says, “you’re [screwed].”

Forty minutes before showtime at the Black Comedy Explosion , Jonathon Gates is working the tables at the Carver Den in Dorchester. He mingles with the crowd, brings champagne to a couple, and directs people to seats. Gates is a true host, making sure everyone is having a good time from the moment they step through the door until the last joke is told, and even later when the tables get swept aside to make room for dancing at the afterparty. It’s Valentine’s Day, and the room is sold out, so there’s plenty of work to do.

Even in the middle of his set, Gates is still directing stragglers to open seats. He playfully jousts with a man and woman arriving late to sit directly next to him — there is no formal stage, so the couple is right in the middle of the action on the floor. Gates notices that the man is wearing a form-fitting white shirt. “My shirt’s tight because I’m fat,” he says. “His shirt’s tight for no reason. I can see his blood pressure.”

Jonathon Gates hosts the Black Comedy Explosion at the show's new home at the Carver Den in Dorchester. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

This has been Gates’s modus operandi since he officially kicked off the Black Comedy Explosion in February 2000 at the Comedy Connection in Faneuil Hall. Get close with the audience. Get in a few jabs. Put some young comics onstage and let them watch how the headliner works the audience.

For comedians, the Black Comedy Explosion is “a place for them to make financial gains, a place to hone their talents,” says Gates, speaking by phone ahead of the show’s Feb. 14 debut at its new home at the Carver Den on Talbot Street, where it’s running every Wednesday night.

For the crowd, he says, at $15 a pop for an advance ticket, it’s a chance “to see a good, good show without paying premium dollars. I want them to know you can still watch comics that’s not on TV or got a special and still get a good laugh for your buck. So it’s a win-win situation for the comedians and crowd.”

When Gates started in stand-up in 1990, he says opportunities for Black comedians in Boston to “shine or stretch” were limited. “I had to get on a bus to go to New York or somewhere to get some stage time,” he says, “then come back to Boston to go to work early in the morning. The white comedy clubs, when they looked at you, they thought of you as the Redd Foxx or the Richard Pryor, the blue comic. So when I created the Black Comedy Explosion, it was to show people that Black comedians can shine and prosper.”

The show features Black comedians, but not exclusively. “Black” in the show’s name refers to the source of the humor. “The funniest thing and the darkest thing for comedy comes from your soul, and your soul is a black place,” Gates says. “That’s why it’s called that. Not because I’m Black. It’s where you get the material from, your soul.”

Aldo Marachlian works the crowd at the Carver Den. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Gates books his shows with a headliner, a feature comic, and an opening act. The feature is usually a heavy hitter from out of town — on Valentine’s Day, it was the New Jersey comic Talent Harris, a friend of Gates for decades. The Black Comedy Explosion is structured to keep the crowd entertained, but also give the younger comics a chance to learn from the more experienced performers. “I want the opener and the feature to watch not only me hosting, but watch the headliner to see how he controls the crowd, his voice cadence, everything,” says Gates. “You only get better by performing and watching.”

Demetrius “Big D” Hullum, who opened the Valentine’s Day show, got his first look at the Black Comedy Explosion in 2016 when it was in residency at Slade’s Bar & Grill. He was new to comedy, and Gates had told him to come check out the show. “Everybody was laughing, people are ordering drinks, people are dancing afterwards. It was just incredible,” Hullum says. The kicker for him was when Gates closed the show in prayer, as he still does today. “That kind of threw me for a loop. So it just shows how connected he was to the people. And I was like, ‘I need to feel that.’”

The Black Comedy Explosion has had a few homes in its 24-year history. After the Comedy Connection, it had a stint at the Russell Auditorium as a monthly show, then a brief stay at Estelle’s in Roxbury before taking over Wednesday nights at Slade’s, where it became a staple for roughly 16 years until leaving in October. Gates says he’s grateful for that run but was compelled to move on. “I felt it was time to refresh and rebuild,” he says.

Gates says the stand-up scene in the city has improved somewhat for Black comedians, but not enough. “It’s gotten better, but it’s the same status quo,” he says. “When these places bring in a Black national headliner, they might reach out to one of the local cats — won’t pay him what they should, but they put them on — and it’s for their benefit to perform with these headliners, so they can get seen more and more.”

Wendell Delk, a longtime friend of Gates, produces a monthly show at Laugh Boston called Tickle Me Tuesdays that operates on much the same model as the Black Comedy Explosion. He sees Gates’s influence in Boston and beyond, and feels his friend is underappreciated in his hometown. “I wish the city could see what he has brought in and is bringing to Boston,” he says. “Yeah, very underrated.”

For his part, Gates appreciates what Delk is doing. “We need more than one lunchroom for people to eat, you know what I mean?,” he says. “So I’m very happy that if anybody gets to see a show that Wendell’s producing, they should support it, because it’s a funny show.”

Demetrius “Big D” Hullum opened the Black Comedy Explosion show at the Carver Den on Valentine’s Day. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Delk thinks Gates should have been on the big screen by now. But Gates, raised in Mattapan, says he didn’t consider moving to New York, Los Angeles, or Atlanta to further his career because he wanted to remain a force in the lives of his five children. “One thing I was seeing was that the streets were taking kids,” he says. “I wanted to be permanent. I wanted to be present in my children’s lives, so that way, no street elements can overtake the power that [I have] as a father. If I moved, would I have been bigger? Probably. But in my mind-set it was better for me to be in the same city as my kids.”

Judging by the opening show at the Carver Den, Gates doesn’t seem to be slowing down. But he does envision a time where he might pass on his hosting duties to a younger comic and settle in behind the scenes. “My goal is to be able to be the guy behind the guy,” he says. “I want to be able to sit back and produce the shows, and get one of these up-and-coming comics to be the host, or different hosts from around the country, to keep the Black Comedy Explosion going.”







