Author readings around Boston through March 2

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY FEB. 25
- Marc Colagiovanni and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds (”The Reflection in Me”) will discuss their picture book collection at 10 a.m. at the Dedham Community Theatre. (Registration is required.)
- Melanie Brooks (”A Hard Silence: One daughter remaps family, grief, and faith when HIV/AIDS changes it all”) will be in conversation with Alysia Abbott at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
MONDAY FEB. 26
- Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) will be in conversation with Peggy Trotter Dammond Preacely virtually at 6 p.m. through the Boston Public Library and the New England Historical Genealogical Society. (Registration is required.)
- Renée Watson and Ekua Holmes (”Black Girl You Are Atlas”) will discuss and sign copies of their book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Roxbury Branch.
- Aime Alley Card (”The Tigerbelles: Olympic Legends from Tennessee State”) will be in conversation with Deborah Norkin at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Ellen Clegg and Dan Kennedy (”What Works in Community News: Media Startups, News Deserts, and the Future of the Fourth Estate”) will discuss their book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY FEB. 27
- Michelle Min Sterling (”Camp Zero”) will be in conversation with Ana Isabel Keilson and sign copies of her book at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe (Registration is requested.)
- Kelly Yang (”Finally Heard”) will discuss and sign copies of her new book at 6 p.m. at the Somerville Theatre. (Tickets start at $28 and include a copy of the book.)
- Victoria Aveyard (”Fate Breaker”) will be in conversation with C.L. Herman and Michelle Barry at 6 p.m. at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Vanessa Bush (”Embracing Your Perfectionist Self: A Satirical A-Z Guide on Finding Comfort and Inspiration in Being Good Enough”) will discuss her book at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Jordan Salama (”Stranger in the Desert: A Family Story”) will be in conversation with Judy Bolton-Fasman at 6:30 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
- Poets Eric Weiskott, Gary Whited, Matthew Porto, and Matthew Lippman will read their work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Moira McCavana (”Electrodomésticos: Stories”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Shalene Gupta (”The Cycle: Confronting the Pain of Periods and PMDD”) will be in conversation with Michelle Bowdler at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is required.)
- Katherine Power (”Surrender: My Journey from Guerrilla to Grandmother”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at the Loring Greenough House. (Tickets are $10.)
- V, f.k.a. Eve Ensler (”Reckoning”) will be in conversation with Michael Cunningham virtually at 8 p.m. through All She Wrote Books. (Registration is required.)
WEDNESDAY FEB. 28
- Edward Cahill (”Disorderly Men”) will be in conversation with Erin Murphy and sign copies of his book at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Registration is requested.)
- Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black (”Combee: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom during the Civil War”) will discuss her book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are free for members, $10 for the general public.)
- Tali Sharot and Cass R. Sunstein (”Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There”) will be in conversation with Daniel Gilbert at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library. (Registration is required.)
- Kayla Min Andrews (”The Fetishist: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Aube Rey Lescure at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jordan Salama (”Stranger in the Desert: A Family Story”) will be in conversation with Daphne Kalotay at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is required.)
- Meghan Riordan Jarvis (”End of the Hour: A Therapist’s Memoir”) will be in conversation with Christie Tate virtually at 7 p.m. through Titcomb’s Bookshop. (Registration is required.)
- Ariel Lawhon (”The Frozen River”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Gretchen Sisson (”Relinquished: The Politics of Adoption and the Privilege of American Motherhood”) will be in conversation with Rebecca Traister at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Nadia Colburn (”I Say the Sky: Poems”) will read from her poetry book at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Public Library.
THURSDAY FEB. 29
- Dr. Keisha N. Blain, Kim Janey, and Renée Graham (“Wake Up America: Black Women on the Future of Democracy”) will be in conversation with Zenzile Riddick and sign copies of their book at 6 p.m. at the Museum of African American History. (Registration is required.)
- Sofia T. Romero (”We Have Always Been Who We Are”) will be in conversation with Diane Beltrao at 6:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library East Boston Branch.
- Maria Scrivan (”All Is Nat Lost”) will discuss her graphic novel at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Casey Sherman (”A Murder in Hollywood: The Untold Story of Tinseltown’s Most Shocking Crime”) will discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. at the Sandwich Public Library in Sandwich. (Registration is required.)
- Poets Kevin Carey, Colleen Michaels, and January Gill O’Neil will read from their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Gerald Epstein (”Busting the Bankers’ Club: Finance for the Rest of Us”) will be in conversation with Juliet Schor at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Tiffany Jewell (”Everything I Learned About Racism I Learned in School”) will be in conversation with James Bird at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is required.)
- Amitava Kumar (”My Beloved Life”) will be in conversation with Teju Cole at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Sarah Lohman (”Endangered Eating”) will discuss and sign copies of her book at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Science. (Registration is required.)
FRIDAY MARCH 1
- John Patrick Green (”Agents of S.U.I.T.: From Badger to Worse”) will discuss his children’s book at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Ruby Lal (”Vagabond Princess: The Great Adventures of Gulbadan”) will be in conversation with Shubha Sunder at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Ellen Clegg and Dan Kennedy (”What Works in Community News: Media Startups, News Deserts, and the Future of the Fourth Estate”) will discuss their book at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
SATURDAY MARCH 2
- Stephanie Schorow (”Cat Dreaming: A Story of Friendships and Second Chances”) will discuss her book at 2 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Jamaica Plain Branch.
- Aime Alley Card (”The Tigerbelles: Olympic Legends from Tennessee State”) will discuss her book at 3 p.m. at Copper Dog Books. (Registration is required.)