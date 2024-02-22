Getting ahold of ‘The Holdovers’

Then, the phone rang at “5:30 and 10 seconds” with a call from one of Hemingson’s closest friends, who has a heavy Chicago accent. “I picked it up, and she was like ‘oh my GAAAAD!’” he said.

“I think we were pretending for each other that we were sleeping,” Hemingson said. “You don’t want to get your expectations up too high, but you really want it to happen.”

The night before the nominees for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced, “The Holdovers” screenwriter David Hemingson did his best to pretend everything was normal. He didn’t set an alarm to wake up for the announcement, which takes place at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time. He attempted to sleep, he said, and so did his wife of 26 years.

From left: Dominic Sessa, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP

The Massachusetts-set “Holdovers” — Hemingson’s first feature film — had been nominated for the best original screenplay Oscar. A few of the writer’s friends took him out for breakfast in West Los Angeles, and they smuggled in a bottle of champagne. “It was very decadent: 8 a.m., caffeine and Prosecco buzz. I felt positively rebellious.”

Until recently, Hemingson’s time was primarily spent writing and producing for television, in which his credits include “Just Shoot Me!,” “Kitchen Confidential,” “Black-ish,” and the action dramedy series “Whiskey Cavalier,” his own creation, which ran for one season on ABC.

“The Holdovers” itself had its origin in a pilot Hemingson wrote for a series called “Stonehaven,” which he planned to base on his own teenage experience as a scholarship student in the 1970s at Hartford’s Watkinson School.

“In terms of the plot or characters, it had nothing in common whatsoever with ‘Holdovers,’ but it was in a world,” Hemingson said.

David Hemingson accepts the award for best original screenplay for "The Holdovers" from director Alexander Payne at the National Board of Review awards gala in January. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review

That world was what ended up appealing to director Alexander Payne (”Sideways,” “The Descendants”), who cold-called Hemingson to ask if he would write a feature set in the “Stonehaven” universe in that same time period.

Payne had the idea for a boarding school movie “five or seven years” before meeting Hemingson, Payne said in a phone interview, but hadn’t done the research he’d need in order to write it himself. Though he has directed his own screenplays before, he’s written for himself “only out of desperation,” he joked in a phone interview. “And behold, here’s a wonderfully written screenplay, by a guy from that world.”

Hemingson was given the bare bones of the idea: “teacher with wonky eye at all-boys boarding school takes care of boys with nowhere to go over Christmas break and forges meaningful relationship with one of them,” said Payne. He’d come up with the concept after seeing the 1930s French film “Merlusse,” he said.

Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP

Hemingson was also asked to write the role of that teacher, named Paul Hunham, for actor Paul Giamatti. Otherwise, he was given free rein.

“Paul was a blast to write,” said Hemingson. The writer’s own uncle Earl was “the prototype” for the character, and some of Paul’s “baroque profanity” was taken directly from Earl’s lexicon. “He’d call me things like a snarling Visigoth. That was the sort of thing that drove me to try to excel in school.”

Comedian Larry Wilmore, who was executive producer of “Black-ish” when Hemingson was in the writer’s room, had already noticed that Hemingson’s writing came from a “place of authenticity,” he said in a phone interview. “What that means is, you’ve observed something in your life … and it’s that personal observation you’re creating a story out of,” he said.

Hemingson attended Watkinson as a day student, but had plenty of friends who boarded, so he was familiar with what he called the “low-grade percolating hostility” that brews when adolescent boys are put in that environment. “It’s always this jockeying for dominance, ‘Lord of the Flies,’” he said.

Boarding school itself is “kind of a biodome,” Hemingson continued. “It’s a great place to set a movie, because it’s got its own rules and its own culture. It’s a part of the world but it’s also separate, which makes it an interesting little Petri dish.”

However, Hemingson consciously wanted to avoid re-creating classics of the boarding-school movie genre, such as “Dead Poets Society” and “Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” so he devoted only a little bit of screen time to making Hunham baby-sit the group of “holdovers.” On page 33 of the 107-page screenplay, a friendly jock’s father arrives by helicopter to pick up his son and invites the other boys along to a ski vacation. Only one student is left behind with Hunham and the school’s grieving head cook, Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph): Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), a teenager with a quick wit and prickly exterior hiding a kind heart.

Dominic Sessa in "The Holdovers." Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP

When writing Angus, Hemingson had pictured a boy who looked like his 15-year-old self; “a bookish nerd, basically,” he said. But Sessa was an instant standout at his audition, which he took while a student at Deerfield Academy, one of the filming locations for the movie. “It’s like he was built in a lab to be a film star,” Hemingson enthused. “He’s got a ‘70s face, though. His face has a lot of character.”

In addition to Deerfield, the film was shot in several locales around Massachusetts. A crucial segment takes place around Boston, where Mary climbs the stairs of a Roxbury triple-decker to visit her sister, and Paul and Angus peruse titles at the open-air Brattle Book Shop and go candlepin bowling at the Wakefield Bowladrome.

Hemingson praised the “brilliant job” done by Ryan Warren Smith, the film’s production designer, in making the environment look authentic. The camera was never intended to look into some drawers the characters opened, he said, but those drawers were filled with period-specific items anyway, for immersion’s sake.

The writer’s own knowledge of period-specific details also proved handy. “I was like, ‘OK, these robes would be this specific type of choir robe, and in terms of the liturgical calendar, at an Episcopalian school, this is what the priest would be wearing,” he said. “We really wanted it to feel as authentic as possible.”

That kind of authenticity can “elevate a project,” Wilmore said. “With writing, the more specific you are, the more universal a piece can be.” In the case of the three “Holdovers” lead roles, he continued, “it’s obvious that somebody didn’t make this up. You’re like, oh. Somebody lived this.”

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.