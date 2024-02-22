The days of ad-free TV streaming are over, and viewers are paying the price

If DVRs were going to give us the chance to easily fast-forward through commercials and avoid the loud pitches and whispered warnings and never get a jingle stuck in our heads ever again, we were certainly going to take advantage of it. Goodbye to you forever, Liberty Liberty Liberty. The future of TV ads would become a sneakier kind of business, it seemed, including the paid placement of soup cans and cereal boxes on TV shows, the embedding of product names into series scripts, and the floating of logos and catch-phrases in the corners of our screens. But still, no imposed time-wasting and ear-splitting.

There was a moment after the development of the DVR, around the turn of the century, when it looked like TV ads were doomed.

Advertisement

We were being given more control than ever over our TVs, so just as we could watch when we wanted, and just as we could pause a show for a snack, we could speed through ads and save many hours per year — and spend them watching more TV! And then, when streaming came into vogue in 2013, the move against traditional commercials accelerated; the big driver of the streaming boom, Netflix, vowed to operate entirely on subscription payments — like the pay cable channels such as HBO and Showtime — and never include ads in what they were calling “content.”

As recently as 2020, Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings spoke confidently in Variety about keeping ads off Netflix, saying, “It’s definitely not a rule. It’s a judgment call . . . It’s a belief we can build a better business, a more valuable business [without advertising].” Of course, “Super Bowl” ads would be forever, and ads on most mass-watched live sports and entertainment events would be, too, but in the giant Netflix’s judgment, scripted TV deserved no interruption.

Advertisement

Well, the tide is turning, and that commercial-free future is starting to seem less likely. The dream — of TV shows unbroken by rabid promotions, of managing your own personal attention economy — is over, more or less. Ads are coming back in force, as the streaming market approaches full expansion and the streaming companies, hoping to keep their stock prices up, explore other methods of income growth. You may be paying for a streaming service subscription, but that no longer means you aren’t going to see commercials.

The most symbolic shift has been Netflix’s reversal — “Oh, never mind” — when it launched Netflix Basic With Ads in 2022 to revive subscriber growth and boost revenue. The new tier, at $6.99 per month, costs less than half the price of the Standard plan ($15.49 per month), but don’t think Netflix is trying to discourage the cheaper subscriptions. Thanks to significant ad revenues, it makes more money per subscriber for the lower-priced ad tier. And advertisers are drawn to a company like Netflix whose wealth of subscriber information can help them target their ads and provide feedback about subscriber response.

Another big signal of the return of ads: Last month, Amazon Prime subscribers were told that they’d now be subjected to commercials, unless they were willing to pay an additional $2.99. At this point, there are only a few pay-streaming services left that don’t have an ad tier to lean on, most notably Apple TV+ and BritBox. If TV has been growing more movie-like since the early days of ad-free pay cable, the inclusion of ads — or the possibility of ads — could easily alter that, since script writers will need to think to include natural breaks as in the old days of broadcast dominance. Yup, a cliffhanger-like moment every 15-or-so minutes.

Advertisement

Just as the binge-release model has changed, so that many streamers now release episodes weekly instead of all at once, the no-ads model is adjusting, too. We’re turning back to the earlier days of TV, despite the growing sophistication of our technology. The market is adapting, and I guess that’s the way it works — although aesthetically, it feels like a negative. Commercials can break the spell that an excellent show can cast on viewers. Even movies aren’t ad-free zones, so that after paying $10-plus to get into a theater, you are fed some 20 minutes of advertising — but at least all the ads are before the piece of entertainment, not during it.

Alas, the more things change — Liberty Liberty, Liberty — the more they stay the same.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.