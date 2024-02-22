Ellen Clegg and Dan Kennedy offer hope for the survival of local news coverage

Between them, Ellen Clegg and Dan Kennedy have more than a half century’s worth of experience in journalism. as reporters, editors, teachers, and now co-authors of a new book, “What Works in Community News: Media Startups, News Deserts, and the Future of the Fourth Estate.” Although both are veterans who began their careers when newspapers were delivered in printed form, they share an enthusiasm for newer platforms; although their new project, was always conceived as a book, says Kennedy, they quickly decided to launch a podcast and blog as well, “to serve as the spokes, where the book is the hub of the wheel.”

In an era when people can access national and international news instantly on their phones, Clegg and Kennedy argue that local news matters more than ever. “We live our lives locally,” says Clegg. “That’s where I educate my kids, that’s where I do my shopping, that’s where I worry about whether the sidewalk is shoveled after a snowstorm.” Keeping residents informed of what’s happening in their local government, education, and healthcare systems matters. Beyond that, Kennedy adds, much of the national news we consume is “designed to keep people enraged and upset.”

Although many media experts have lamented the decline in local news — and the corresponding lack of civic engagement — Clegg said the aim of this book is “to do something a little different and look at what is working, at people who are making an effort to restore or revive hyperlocal coverage.”

The book profiles a variety of journalistic models from across the country. No two projects are alike, though Clegg points out that “a common thread here is experimentation and innovation.” Kennedy adds that “a lot of this really is very dependent on visionary leadership at the local level.” Maybe, he hints, the book will spur readers to action in their own backyards.

“One of the things that we’re hoping might happen with our book is that ordinary people, or maybe former journalists, or current frustrated journalists will read our book and say, gee, i’d really like to do something like this in my community.”

Ellen Clegg and Dan Kennedy will discuss their book at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, at Harvard Book Store.

Kate Tuttle is a freelance writer and editor.