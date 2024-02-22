For ‘Frasier,’ first comes reboot then comes renewal

The “Frasier” revival is going to survive after all. Paramount+ has announced that the show, which premiered last October, has been renewed for a second season. Unlike the reboots of “Mad About You” and “Murphy Brown,” both of which lasted only a single season, the new “Frasier” appears to have caught on.

I’d watched and enjoyed almost all of the show’s first run, from 1993-2004, but I’m not a fan of the reboot. Kelsey Grammer easily slips back into the role that brought him four Emmys, and he’s just as amusingly superficial and flip as ever. But I was not charmed by the cast of characters surrounding him, in the way I’d been by David Hyde Pierce’s Niles, the late John Mahoney’s Martin, and the others. The show is set in Boston, where we first met Frasier on “Cheers,” but it will continue to film in front of a live audience in Los Angeles for season 2.