Ukraine’s Grand Kyiv Ballet brings its ‘Giselle’ to Boston

Instead of returning home to Kyiv as they had planned, the couple sprang into action. With the help of friends and family, they were able to get their two children — a 9-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son – safely out of the country. They’ve since settled temporarily in Seattle, though many relatives, including Kukhar’s parents, could not be securely relocated.

The show must go on holds particular poignance for Grand Kyiv Ballet principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov. They were far from their homeland when they received word that the turbulence in Ukraine had erupted into war. Stoianov, founder as well as principal dancer of the company, was preparing for a performance in France, and Kukhar, his wife, was in Berlin for a competition with a group of her students.

Now Kukhar, Stoianov, and 33 of their fellow dancers are preparing for a 60-city US tour with Grand Kyiv Ballet, which launches in Boston with a one-night-only performance of “Giselle” Feb. 23 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The company has announced that portions of the tour’s proceeds will go toward rebuilding Ukraine’s main ballet institution, Kyiv State Professional Choreographic College, which Kukhar heads. It’s the couple’s pledge toward nurturing cultural preservation in Ukraine.

Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov of Grand Kyiv Ballet. Grand Kyiv Ballet

The couple also has ties to the National Opera of Ukraine -- Kukhar is currently a prima ballerina with the company and Stoianov just recently left the company because of his busy schedule with Grand Kyiv Ballet, which he founded in 2014 as a touring vehicle for Ukrainian dancers. Grand Kyiv Ballet has since performed a diverse repertoire in venues around the world, with Stoianov and Kukhar as the troupe’s leading dancers.

During the company’s first tour to the United States, they brought their production of “Snow White.” “The company performed here in October and it was really an excellent performance,” says Yukio Kuniyuki, the executive director of the San Angelo, Texas, Performing Arts Center. “From costumes to lighting to backdrops, it was really amazing and transported you into this fairy tale. The entire production was flawless, and the dancers are exceptional.” The tour was also an opportunity to raise awareness of the plight of their homeland.

The company’s second tour will be not just a testament to resilience and fortitude, but a celebration of artistic vibrancy. “For us now in this difficult time in Ukraine, it is important to show our culture, to show our ballet style,” says Stoianov. “People have a lot of information about the war and politics, but not a lot about our culture, which is very strong and beautiful. It’s important to have this tour as our cultural front.”

“Many artists from our country have lost their homes, and they [struggle] to survive with their families,” Kukhar adds. “This is chance to tell about the high art of our country but also [given} this brutal war in Ukraine to help the motherland.”

With Kukhar in the title role and Stoianov as her nobleman lover, Albrecht, “Giselle” has turned out to be the ideal vehicle to showcase the couple’s enduring partnership – both artistically and in real life they have been together more than 15 years. “It’s very easy and very hard at the same time,” Kukhar says. “Technical things we do perfect because my husband feels me better than anybody, and, of course, we can show our real emotions because we love each other and can show audiences real love.”

Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr “Alex” Stoianov in "Giselle" Handout

Though the romantic ballet’s original 1841 choreography was by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, most current versions, including Grand Kyiv’s, derive from Marius Petipa, with a lyrical score by Adolphe Adam. The balletic masterpiece depicts the dramatic love story of a young peasant girl who dies of heartbreak. She is summoned by the Wilis, vengeful ghosts of other unmarried women betrayed by their lovers. But Giselle’s abiding love for Albrecht, saves them both.

“Giselle is very emotional, and dancers with experience can give more emotion in performance,” Stoianov says. “People come to theater for that. Our first goal is we try to touch their hearts deep inside. Our second goal is not just to tell [a] difficult situation but bring happiness. The world is not a very safe, happy place, and in the theater they can receive good emotion for two hours to give them a rest.”

Kukhar adds, “Like a charge for their soul to take some air, going home with something new . . . a piece of our heart, our soul and our culture.”

GRAND KYIV BALLET PRESENTS “GISELLE”

At Emerson Colonial Theatre, Feb. 23.

Tickets $39-$89

